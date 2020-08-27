Left Menu
HCL sets up cybersecurity centre in Europe

It will help European organisations comply with local regulations concerning data sovereignty, the statement said. In a separate statement, HCL said it is extending support to India's largest zoo in Chennai - Arignar Anna Zoological Park - as well as the Madras Crocodile Bank to help them overcome the challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

27-08-2020
HCL Image Credit: ANI

IT services major HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has set up its first European Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. HCL Technologies' Cybersecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) is a state-of-the-art security operation and response facility, integrating multi-domain security teams, processes and cutting-edge analytics - enabling organisations to detect threats faster and resolve incidents efficiently, it said in a statement said.

The Gothenburg CSFC further strengthens HCL Technologies' global innovation drive, adding to the cybersecurity capabilities of its existing network of five CSFCs across North America and Asia, it added. HCL Technologies (HCL) noted that the rapid shift to remote working for many organisations due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the emergence of new threats, forcing IT teams to rewrite their security playbooks.

Powered by HCL Technologies' Dynamic Cybersecurity Framework, the CSFC addresses these needs through the capability to analyse millions of events per second, it said. "Cybersecurity is a key focus for HCL, as it plays a vital role in enabling organisations to transform in a rapidly evolving world where new-age applications, cloud and IoT (internet of things) are defining the future digital enterprise.

"Our CSFC's enable this by defending organisations' digital assets and the Gothenburg Center is perfectly placed to effectively meet the most complex needs of our global customers," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President (Cybersecurity Services) Maninder Singh said. Apart from monitoring and alerting, the centre will also resolve and remediate incidents. It will help European organisations comply with local regulations concerning data sovereignty, the statement said.

In a separate statement, HCL said it is extending support to India's largest zoo in Chennai - Arignar Anna Zoological Park - as well as the Madras Crocodile Bank to help them overcome the challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Chennai Zoo and the Crocodile bank depend heavily on the revenue generated through visitors for the animals' upkeep and facility maintenance. However, given the pandemic and the resultant restricted people movement have severely impacted this revenue stream, prompting the two organisations to look for external support to provide critical animal care.

HCL is extending support to help with animal feed and care at the two facilities, while also providing salaries to the caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for six months, the statement said. The Crocodile Bank - which houses over 2,000 adults and 100 juvenile crocodiles and other species - has been engaged in the conservation of rare species for over four decades. Arignar Anna Zoological Park houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species, including mammals, birds and reptiles.

During the lockdown, HCL has provided over 1.20 lakh feeds to the stray and abandoned animals in Noida and Bengaluru. It has also supported Friendicoes SECA (Society for the Eradication of Cruelty to Animals) by providing animal feed for 3,000 rescued animals for 65 days. HCL is also extending similar support to the Lucknow Zoo in Uttar Pradesh.

