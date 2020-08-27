Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow head higher on new Fed stance, COVID progress

The Fed's new strategy sent Treasury yields higher, which gave a lift to interest rate-sensitive financials. The sector provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Dow, helping to put the former on track for a new record closing high and edging the latter closer to reclaiming positive territory for the year so far.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:46 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Dow head higher on new Fed stance, COVID progress

The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment, as well as a promising development in the fight against COVID-19. The Fed's new strategy sent Treasury yields higher, which gave a lift to interest rate-sensitive financials.

The sector provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Dow, helping to put the former on track for a new record closing high and edging the latter closer to reclaiming positive territory for the year so far. The Dow remains more than 3% below its record high reached in February.

Declines in market-leading momentum stocks capped the S&P's gains and held the Nasdaq in the red. Shares of Abbott Laboratories jumped 7.9% after the company won U.S. approval to market a cheap, portable, rapid COVID-19 antigen test, which could be a step toward containing the pandemic that sent the U.S. economy spiraling into recession.

Economic recovery was forefront in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks made as part of the Kansas City Fed's virtual Jackson Hole symposium. In the speech Powell outlined the central bank's aggressive new strategy to support the economy by lifting inflation and returning the economy to full employment. "We're going to have low interest rates as far as we can see and COVID is on the way out because of the inexpensive test that Abbot is introducing soon," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "It gives investors two reasons to be positive about equities."

But with last week's initial jobless claims stubbornly hovering above the 1 million mark, according to the Labor Department, a return to full employment currently appears to be a long haul. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.78 points, or 0.75%, to 28,543.7, the S&P 500 gained 10.01 points, or 0.29%, to 3,488.74 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.48 points, or 0.18%, to 11,643.58.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, financials enjoyed the biggest percentage gain while communications services , weighed down by Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc , lagged. Shares of Walmart Inc and Microsoft Corp rose 5.3% and 2.7%, respectively after announcing a joint bid for TikTok's U.S. assets.

Luxury retailer Tiffany & Co advanced 1.9% after reporting stronger-than-expected profit just days after delaying its $16.2 billion sale to France's LVMH. On the other end of the retail scale, discount stores Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc also beat quarterly profit expectations.

Boeing Co rose 1.4% after the European Union Aviation Safety Agency announced plans to begin flight tests of its grounded 737 MAX plane. Cosmetics maker Coty Inc plunged 8.7% after retail closures and weak demand led to a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 58 new highs and 20 new lows.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Cabinet approves Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved insurance coverage to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for journalists, home guards and casual employees who succumb to COVID-19 while on duty. A meeting of the the council of ministers, chaired by Chief Ministe...

Report: Dolphins trade RB Ballage to Jets

The Miami Dolphins are dealing running back Kalen Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round draft pick, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Miami originally planned to release their 2018 fourth-round draft pick, per...

Dodgers, Giants renew rivalry after show of unity

One night after dueling for almost 4 12 hours, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants put their heated rivalry aside and agreed to make a joint statement off the field, calling off Wednesdays scheduled game in the wake of Jacob Bl...

Lawsuit alleges excessive force in fatal police shooting

The sister of a man fatally shot by a Tennessee police officer last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court alleging excessive force. Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was running away and posed no imminent threat to Knoxville Police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020