Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

Walmart said in a statement that a deal with Microsoft and TikTok could help it expand its advertising business and reach more shoppers. The Trump administration is forcing a sale of TikTok's U.S. operations because of its Chinese ownership and has threatened to ban the app, which TikTok says has 100 million U.S. users.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 28-08-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 00:38 IST
Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration. Microsoft and TikTok declined to comment.

TikTok, through its fun, goofy videos, has gained hundreds of millions of users globally. But the White House is pushing TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance to sell its U.S. business if it wants to keep operating in the country, citing security risks. Walmart said in a statement that a deal with Microsoft and TikTok could help it expand its advertising business and reach more shoppers.

The Trump administration is forcing a sale of TikTok's U.S. operations because of its Chinese ownership and has threatened to ban the app, which TikTok says has 100 million U.S. users. TikTok has sued to stop the ban, but not the sale order. Microsoft has confirmed discussions with TikTok; other tech companies such as Oracle are also reportedly interested in a possible acquisition.

Over past year, TikTok has tried to put distance between its app and its Chinese ownership. It installed former top Disney executive Kevin Mayer as its American CEO, but he resigned Thursday after just a few months on the job. In a letter to employees, Mayer said that his decision to leave comes after the "political environment has sharply changed." ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the U.S. and Europe, and combined the two. A twin service, Douyin, is available for Chinese users.

U.S. authorities are concerned that TikTok would turn over user data to Chinese authorities and that it censors content that would upset China. TikTok denies that it has shared user data with the Chinese government and would not do so if asked, nor censored videos at Chinese authorities' request, and says it is not a national-security threat.

The sale situation has been unusual, with President Donald Trump demanding payment for the U.S. government for its part in orchestrating a deal, a step that experts say is unprecedented. The president said on Aug. 18 that Oracle was "a great company" that "could handle" buying TikTok. He declined to state a preference between Oracle and Microsoft as buyers.

Microsoft and Walmart are already business partners, with Microsoft providing cloud computing services that help run the retailer's stores and online shopping. The two companies signed a 5-year partnership in 2018, enabling them to join forces against shared rival Amazon.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar climb as Fed lays out new inflation strategy

A gauge of world equity markets and the dollar rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would roll out an aggressive new strategy that aims to boost employment and allow inflation to run a bit faster for longer than in the pa...

Pelosi, White House call on COVID-19 aid ends without a breakthrough

A telephone call on coronavirus economic relief between U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and an adviser to President Donald Trump ended on Thursday with no breakthrough, and Pelosi said talks would not resume until the Trump administration a...

Two dead in clashes south of Lebanese capital

Two people were killed and at least three wounded in clashes in a town south of Lebanons capital Beirut on Thursday, the state news agency and a security source said, which prompted the deployment of the army as several political parties ur...

South American presidents agree to team up on COVID-19 vaccine knowledge and access

A group of South America presidents agreed on Thursday to information sharing and coordination on access to eventual COVID-19 vaccines to counter the virus which has the continent within its grip, Chiles foreign minister said.Andres Allaman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020