Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Williams drivers welcome team sale

"It’s secured the future, the stability of the team which is first and foremost the most important thing," Canadian Latifi, making his Formula One debut this season, told reporters via video conference at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday. "In terms of what changes do I think need to be made, I think that’s more for them to decide.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:31 IST
Motor racing-Williams drivers welcome team sale
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi welcomed their Williams team's change of ownership as a positive step that will help the former Formula One champions climb back up the competitive order. The Grove-based team announced their sale to U.S.-based Dorilton Capital last week, marking the end of an era for the family-owned outfit.

The private investment firm said they would carry out a thorough review to determine where best to direct their investment so as to help the struggling team rediscover past glories. "It's secured the future, the stability of the team which is first and foremost the most important thing," Canadian Latifi, making his Formula One debut this season, told reporters via video conference at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday.

"In terms of what changes do I think need to be made, I think that's more for them to decide. Overall it can only be positive." Williams were founded in 1977 and are the third oldest and most successful constructor in Formula One history.

They enjoyed their heyday in the 1980s and 90s but haven't won a championship since 1997 with Jacques Villeneuve or a race since Pastor Maldonado's triumph at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix. They finished last overall in 2019 and are the only team yet to score points this season.

Their poor form on track combined with the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on their finances. Dorilton have said they intend to continue with the Williams name.

The management structure of the team, currently run by deputy team principal Claire Williams, daughter of the outfit's 78-year-old co-founder and team principal Frank Williams, could undergo a change. "I spoke with Matthew Savage this morning who is the chairman of the company (Dorilton)," said Briton Russell, whose career is backed by Williams' engine supplier Mercedes.

"At the moment they are in a full review of what changes need to be made (and) who will be forming the management side of the company."

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bills give boot to K Hauschka, P Edwards

The Buffalo Bills released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday. Hauschka, 35, made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts and 84 of 87 extra-point tries since arriving in Buffalo in 2017.Hauschka, who won a...

Report: Magic F Gordon leaves NBA bubble

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The rep...

Dodgers OF Betts reverses course on plan to sit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts made an about face Thursday by deciding to play in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants after first saying he would not participate. Betts was instrumental Wednesday in...

Trump must turn over tax returns, does not deserve immunity, Manhattan's top prosecutor says

Manhattans top prosecutor told a U.S. court on Thursday he should be able to obtain President Donald Trumps tax returns, saying Trump cannot immunize himself from a criminal probe of his business practices by pursuing an appeal that has no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020