Steel Strips Wheels bags order worth over EUR 2,53,000 from EU

Last month, Steel Strips Wheels had said it will clock a revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in the current fiscal year with sale of over 10 lakh alloy wheels, based on current orders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:13 IST
Auto component maker Steel Strips Wheels on Friday said it has received orders worth over EUR 2,53,000 (around Rs 2.20 crore) for about 37,000 wheels for the European Union (EU) caravan trailer market. In a regulatory filing, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) informed stock exchanges that the new export orders worth over EUR 2,53,000 from Europe will be executed in November and December from its Chennai plant.

The company said more similar orders are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed. Last month, Steel Strips Wheels had said it will clock a revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in the current fiscal year with sale of over 10 lakh alloy wheels, based on current orders. This will represent over 300 per cent growth over last financial year.

