Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nehru World School, Ghaziabad Emerges as Top School in UP After Students Shine in CBSE Exams

Nehru World School Ghaziabad’s team of teachers have been diligently working with their students and supporting them in times of need. Nehru World School achieved a splendid 91.03% Average School Result.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:43 IST
Nehru World School, Ghaziabad Emerges as Top School in UP After Students Shine in CBSE Exams

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Focus, perseverance and commitment go a long way in achieving one’s goals. Nehru World School Ghaziabad’s team of teachers have been diligently working with their students and supporting them in times of need. The school has achieved the first position in Uttar Pradesh in the recently announced 2020 CBSE Grade 12 results amongst all day schools. Nehru World School achieved a splendid 91.03% Average School Result. 32% students secured over 95% aggregate marks, 65% students of the complete school batch secured over 90% aggregate marks and all the students of Nehru World School secured distinctions this year. The school toppers this year are Rashi Kushwaha with 98.8%, Sakshi Garg and Nikita Sharma with 98%.

These results are also the best that school has ever had in Ghaziabad district. NWS has registered a consistent growth in its averages over the past ten years with each result showing year on year improvement. The school Director, Dr. Arunabh Singh says “Clear focus and consistent effort put in by the teachers and students towards achieving their goals is the main reason for this fantastic result.” Ms. Susan Holmes, Head Teacher of the school attributed the result to the individual support and personalised guidance the teachers gave to each student including home visits where needed. She further added that, “The quality of the teaching and the teachers’ attention to detail as well use of data and identified areas for improvement all contribute to enabling students to achieve their potential and beyond. The partnership of the school and the parents together with their continuous support and encouragement for their children is also instrumental in improving levels of achievement,” she concluded.

The teachers are working currently towards maintaining and improving further on these levels of attainment by engaging with students online and also giving 1-2-1 doubt resolution classes using Google’s Classroom software. For more information, please visit: www.nehruworldschool.com Image: NWS Students - File Photo PWR PWR

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) targets govt over 'Act of God' remark on GST revenue shortfall

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues and claimed it was blaming the heavens after its cronyism, incompetence and callousness destroyed the economy. The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Coun...

Taxpayers to be able to access SARS offices for assistance

While the South African Revenue Service SARS is urging taxpayers to make use of its electronic filing platforms, taxpayers who are unable to make use of these platforms will be able to access SARS offices for assistance.From 1 September to ...

Plea of 1984 riots convict to extend interim bail infructuous, relief extended due to COVID-19: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the plea by one of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots convicts, who was awarded life imprisonment, for extension of interim bail is infructuous in view of the full courts order extending such relief till October 31 du...

Second round of serological survey launched in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Friday launched the second round of serological survey to assess prevalence of COVID-19 among people in the city as the Odisha capital is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases this month. Five t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020