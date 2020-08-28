Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegian Air aims to secure more cash this year as losses balloon

Norwegian Air aims to secure funding this year for the next 18 months or more to see it through the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget airline said on Friday after reporting first-half losses of $610 million. The company will put five more aircraft back in the air in September, raising the total to 25, while leaving 110 to 115 planes grounded through the upcoming winter season, a difficult time for the industry even in normal circumstances.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:22 IST
Norwegian Air aims to secure more cash this year as losses balloon

Norwegian Air aims to secure funding this year for the next 18 months or more to see it through the COVID-19 pandemic, the budget airline said on Friday after reporting first-half losses of $610 million.

The company will put five more aircraft back in the air in September, raising the total to 25, while leaving 110 to 115 planes grounded through the upcoming winter season, a difficult time for the industry even in normal circumstances. Norwegian's share price fell by 11% in early trade to a record low of 1.10 crowns and is down 97% so far this year.

Creditors and lessors took control of Norwegian in May with a financial rescue that allowed it to access state-guaranteed loans of 3 billion crowns, with the aim of keeping the airline in business until demand for air travel resumes. "Given the current market conditions it is not enough to get through this prolonged crisis," Chief Executive Jacob Schram said in a statement.

The airline said additional funding could come from the sale of aircraft, from additional debt deferrals or from owners or the government but it declined to quantify any amounts. "It needs to be completed throughout the autumn," Schram told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference. "The solution must be in place this year."

The company is not currently strapped for cash, Chief Financial Officer Geir Karlsen said, adding that it needed money "during the next six to seven months". "The target for us should be to not just put out fires, but one where we can see all the way into 2022," Karlsen said.

The airline, which has racked up debts as it tries to make the long-haul budget travel model pay off, said talks with the government were still ongoing, however. It posted a net loss of 5.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($610 million) in the first six months of 2020, up from a loss of 1.4 billion crowns in the same period a year earlier.

All of its long-haul routes remain suspended and the company has not yet decided when to relaunch them. Norwegian's overall debt and liabilities had declined to 71.7 billion crowns by the end of June from 87.7 billion crowns a year ago.

The company's monthly cash burn is in the upper half of the 300 million to 500 million crown range the company has forecast, Karlsen said. The hard-hit industry saw Virgin Atlantic Airways this week secure backing from creditors for a 1.2 billion pound ($1.6 billion) rescue plan, while American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have announced big layoffs.

Nordic rival SAS, which is trying to gather support for a 14-billion Swedish crown recapitalisation plan, posted a multi-billion crown loss for its May-July quarter this week. Norwegian aims to gradually rebuild operations from the second quarter of next year, albeit on a smaller scale than before the crisis, hoping to reach full capacity in 2022.

"Hopefully we'll see a much better summer in 2021 compared to this year," Schram said. ($1 = 8.8593 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.7534 pounds)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram docs remove cricket-ball sized pelvic tumour from 21-yr-old, he takes college exams a week later

A 21-year-old student battled all odds to appear for his Delhi University final year exams just over a week after a team of doctors in Gurugram successfully removed a cricket ball size pelvic tumour from him through surgery that spanned six...

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020