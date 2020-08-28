Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should announce special stimulus package for auto industry: Bosch

The government should come up with a special stimulus package for the domestic automobile industry in order to revive the segment which is expected to de-grow in the current financial year as well, Auto components major Bosch said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:52 IST
Govt should announce special stimulus package for auto industry: Bosch

The government should come up with a special stimulus package for the domestic automobile industry in order to revive the segment which is expected to de-grow in the current financial year as well, Auto components major Bosch said. While addressing shareholders at the company's 68th annual general meeting (AGM), Bosch Ltd Chairman Bernhard Straub said the downtrend in the Indian automotive segment continues against the backdrop of cyclical and structural changes accompanied by added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic uncertainties.

The nationwide lockdown followed by cluster wise lockdowns and uncertainties have led to the first quarter of the current fiscal seeing the deepest decline ever, he added. The domestic tractor market is witnessing a bounce back to normal levels followed by two-wheeler and passenger cars, while light commercial vehicles also are showing signs of revival, he noted.

` On the other hand, the heavy commercial vehicle industry has not yet shown any signs of revival, Straub said. "Against this backdrop, the automotive sector is expected to show de-growth for the financial year 2020-21. In this context, it is important that the central government comes up soon with a special comprehensive stimulus package for the automotive sector," he said.

Investments in construction activities and infrastructure have to continue to boost the demand side, he added. Straub said the Indian economy is expected to see the sharpest contraction in 40 years and as reports suggest India's GDP for the financial year 2020-21 will be negative by 3.5 to 5 per cent.

This is primarily due to rising COVID-19 infections and weak fiscal stimulus resulting in lower inclination to consume, especially as credit growth remains muted and banks are saddled by rising bad loans, he noted. "At the same time, the rural areas of the country are expected to lead the demand recovery, driven by better minimum support price for the upcoming Kharif harvest and increased MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) spends in allied business activities. Also, the rural areas have seen a lesser impact of COVID-19 as compared to the urban areas," Straub said.

Terming the last fiscal as challenging in terms of business, Straub said the company's exports, the bulk of which were to Germany, China, Brazil, Bangladesh and Malaysia decreased by around 21 per cent as compared to the previous year. The company's total revenue from operations declined 18.6 per cent to Rs 9,841.6 crore in 2019-20 as compared with 2018-19 on a comparable basis, he said.

"The domestic revenue from operations of your company declined 19.8 per cent; whereas export revenues declined by 3.6 per cent," he told shareholders. Straub noted that the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed disrupted established supply chains and showed the need for the industry as a whole to be more flexible and agile in its processes.

The difficulties are not expected to abate anytime soon and it will take a few years for the industry to recover completely, he said. "It is inevitable that the current situation will have a less than favourable effect on our production and growth. We believe that it will take at least four to five years for the auto industry in India to get back to normal. We may have to shift our gears down to tackle rough roads, but our engines of growth and our clear vision of the future will take us steadily forward," Straub said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Birthday boy Bottas fastest in opening Belgian GP practice

Valtteri Bottas set the pace ahead of Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in Fridays opening practice session for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix. The Finn, who turned 31 on Friday, lapped the seven km Spa-Francorchamps track in one minute...

GMDC gets board approval to file application for extension of AGM

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd GMDC on Friday said its board has given approval to file an application before the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad to seek a three-month extension to convene the firms annual general meeting. Th...

NGT directs Nat Wetland Committee to compile data about compliance status of envn norms

The National Green Tribunal Friday directed the National Wetlands Committee to compile data about status of compliance of environmental norms in respect of all significant wetlands in the country. The green panel said the state pollution co...

Andhra CM lays foundation of YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated work on the YSR Vedadri Lift Irrigation Scheme at Vedadri village in Jaggaiahpet Mandal, Krishna district. The Chief Minister inaugurated the pylon with a remote from his camp o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020