Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Sarda Agro

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings initiated against Telangana-based Sarda Agro Oils citing that claims were filed by the lender three years after declaring the account as a non-performing asset.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:02 IST
NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Sarda Agro

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings initiated against Telangana-based Sarda Agro Oils citing that claims were filed by the lender three years after declaring the account as a non-performing asset. The ruling comes nearly a year after the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted a plea from Allahabad Bank for insolvency proceedings against the company.

In an order, a three-member bench of the NCLAT said the date of default is computed from the date of declaration of account as a NPA (Non Performing Asset) and such date of default would not shift. It will be "impermissible to proceed with Section 7 application," filed by the bank which is after the limitation period of three years, the order said.

Under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), a financial creditor can get insolvency proceedings initiated against the corporate debtor concerned. The NCLAT's ruling has come on a petition filed by Sarda Agro Oils' Managing Director Jagdish Prasad Sarada challenging the NCLT order.

The appellate tribunal observed that the appellant's account was declared as NPA on September 30, 2015 by the bank after irregular repayments. Then, it filed a application under Section 7 of the IBC initiate insolvency proceedings on December 31, 2018. "We are of the firm view that the determining factor is the three years period from the date of default/ NPA," the NCLAT bench, headed by Acting Chairperson Justice B L Bhat, said.

According to the NCLAT, the Supreme Court has also held that the limitation period for application under Section 7 of the IBC is three years as provided by the Limitation Act, 1963 and is extendable only by the application of Section 5 of Limitation Act, 1963 if any case for condonation of delay is made out. Section 5 pertains to extension of the stipulated period. The appellate tribunal has directed the NCLT to close the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) initiated against Sarda Agro Oils and set aside the appointment of resolution profession, declaring all consequential action taken by him as "illegal".

"This appeal is allowed and we set aside the impugned order dated August 27, 2019 passed by the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT). "Consequently, orders passed by the Adjudicating Authority appointing IRP/ RP, declaring moratorium, freezing of account etc. and all consequential action taken by IRP/ RP including advertisement publication etc. all such orders and actions are declared illegal and set aside,” the NCLAT said.

IRP and RP are Interim Resolution Professional and Resolution Professional, respectively. Allahabad Bank had sanctioned a cash credit facility of Rs 20 crore, term loan of Rs 14 crore and Letter of Credit of Rs 65 crore by way of a common sanction letter on May 31, 2012. The bank had submitted to the NCLT that the company became irregular in repayment and consequently the account was declared NPA on September 30, 2015.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...

ECI bids warm farewell to Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa

Election Commission of India today bade a warm farewell to outgoing Election Commissioner Sh Ashok Lavasa who is moving on to take up the prestigious assignment as Vice-President, Asian Development Bank at Manila, Philippines. Sh Ashok Lava...

Thai activists scuffle with police officers

Pro-democracy activists tussled with police in Bangkok on Friday when demonstrators gathered at a police station in a show of support for protest leaders. Scores of activists removed a steel barricade as they tried to move closer to the Sam...

Shinzo Abe -- aka 'Super Mario' -- will miss Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was a star at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, parading before a sellout crowd at the Maracana Stadium as Nintendo game character Super Mario. Abes humorous invitation to the next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020