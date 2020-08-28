SBI gets global recognition for HR initiative 'Nayi Disha'

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has got global recognition for its HR initiative 'Nayi Disha' which over the course of 1.5 years has touched more than 2.40 lakh employees. The bank has won three Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, also known as the Academy Awards of Learning & Development, SBI claimed in a statement.

It recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools to achieve measurable results, it said. Through Nayi Disha, SBI appreciated the workforce for its commitment towards customer service excellence while serving with the same rigour in even the remotest corners of the country, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

"Our belief that Nayi Disha will infuse a fresh sense of optimism amongst our valuable employees, has been proven right, and we will endeavour to engage our human capital in best possible manner at all times," he said. SBI has won these awards in three categories viz. Best Learning Program supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy, Best Use of Blended Learning and Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, it said.