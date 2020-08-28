Left Menu
Use of galvanized steel in construction set to rise: Hindustan Zinc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday said the use of galvanized steel in the construction sector will rise as the country is moving towards large-scale infrastructure development. Galvanized steel is a regular steel sheet that is coated in zinc to make them corrosion resistant.

"As India is on its way to large-scale infrastructure expansions, use of galvanized steel in construction is set to rise," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Mishra said during a webinar. Use of zinc-coated light gauge steel framing system is known to offer greater durability, exceptional corrosion resistance that results in safer structures with less maintenance, he said.

"And the good news is that it is 100 per cent recyclable and hence environment friendly," the HZL CEO said. "As we ready ourselves for the rapid urbanization and infrastructure boom, it is imperative to use right kind of construction technology along with galvanization of the structures that will not only ensure a long life but also the safety and security of the public using these structures daily," he said. Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF) is a leading technology that will fast-track the construction process by 200 per cent, helping the ministry and related bodies construct more houses with minimum cost and environment footprint. The need of the hour is to mainstream these technologies in the construction industry, Mishra said.

Light Gauge Steel Framing or light gauge steel construction is very similar to wood framed construction in principle -- the wooden framing members are replaced with thin galvanized steel sections. The steel sections used here are called cold formed sections, meaning that the sections are formed, or given shape at room temperature. LGFS buildings can be used as substitute of traditional buildings. It is used to create frames for external walls, floor, internal walls, etc. These are used as the base on which suitable boards and materials are used to cover the framing. LGSF buildings look similar to traditional Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) buildings after completion.

