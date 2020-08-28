Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank credit grows 5.52% in fortnight ended Aug 14: RBI data

Bank credit grew 5.52 per cent to Rs 102.19 lakh crore and deposits increased 11.04 per cent to Rs 140.80 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 14, according to RBI data. As per the data, growth in loans to industry grew 2.2 per cent in June this year compared to 6.4 per cent growth in June 2019.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:11 IST
Bank credit grows 5.52% in fortnight ended Aug 14: RBI data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bank credit grew 5.52 per cent to Rs 102.19 lakh crore and deposits increased 11.04 per cent to Rs 140.80 lakh crore in the fortnight ended August 14, according to RBI data. In the year-ago period, bank credit stood at Rs 96.84 lakh crore and deposit at Rs 126.8 lakh crore, respectively.

In the previous fortnight ended July 31, 2020, bank credit grew 5.51 per cent while deposits witnessed a growth of 11.11 per cent. On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit growth was at 6.7 per cent in June, nearly the same as in May. However, it was lower than the growth of 11.1 per cent in June 2019.

Growth in credit to agriculture and allied activities rose 2.4 per cent in June as compared to 8.7 per cent rise in the same month of 2019. As per the data, growth in loans to industry grew 2.2 per cent in June this year compared to 6.4 per cent growth in June 2019. Credit to large industries increased 3.7 per cent as against 7.6 per cent.

Credit to the services sector continued to grow at a robust, albeit decelerated, rate at 10.7 per cent in June 2020 vis-a-vis 13 per cent in June 2019. Personal loans continued to perform well registering a growth of 10.5 per cent in June, nearly the same as in May but lower than 16.6 per cent growth in June 2019.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • RBI

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN Congress MP Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Friday, the party said. The 70-year old first time MP, and working president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, who was admitted to the Apollo...

Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends COVID-19 travel restrictions

Greece will ban flights to and from Barcelona from Monday, health authorities said on Friday, as they extended most of the travel restrictions for foreign visitors by three weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 infections. The rise in coronaviru...

BBB recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI Chairman

The Banks Board Bureau BBB on Friday recommended the name of Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBIs senior-most managing director, as the next chairman of the countrys largest lender. Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term c...

Spain reports 3,829 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Spain diagnosed 3,829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the ons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020