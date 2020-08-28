Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh penalty on three individuals for fraudulent trades

A fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been imposed on three individuals -- Jhamku Devi, Kishor Kumar Mangilal and Madhubala Kishor. Besides, a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each has been slapped on Melicent Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd and Nuria Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd for disclosure lapses with respect to their shareholdings in the company, according to an order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:30 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 15 lakh penalty on three individuals for fraudulent trades

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a total fine of Rs 15 lakh on three individuals for fraudulent trading activities in the shares of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd (RLFL) more than four years ago. A fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been imposed on three individuals -- Jhamku Devi, Kishor Kumar Mangilal and Madhubala Kishor.

Besides, a penalty of Rs 2 lakh each has been slapped on Melicent Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd and Nuria Sales Agencies Pvt Ltd for disclosure lapses with respect to their shareholdings in the company, according to an order. Sebi had carried out an investigation into the scrip of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance for the September 1, 2015 to July 11, 2016 period.

During the probe, it was found that some of the trades by Jhamku Devi, Kishor Kumar Mangilal and Madhubala Kishor were not genuine. "The trades were for a single share each, were the first trades of the day and were amongst the three noticees as buyers and sellers. The trades created a false and manipulative impression of price increase in the scrip with a view to artificially cause the price to move up," the order said.

They had violated the provisions of Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms. Regarding the two entities, Sebi said they had admitted the lapse and attributed it to oversight. While disclosure under Regulation 29 was not made by them, the change in shareholding was reflected in the quarterly shareholding pattern of the company for the quarter ended June 2016, though with a delay of three months.

The entities had violated SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Economy destroyed by demonetisation, 'flawed' GST', 'failed' lockdown: Rahul on FM's 'Act of God' remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans remarks that the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic which is an Act of God, saying the Indian economy has been destroyed by three actions -- d...

Saudi-Led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone launched towards Najran

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, state news agency reported.Yemen has been locked in...

European Parliament asks Pakistan to protect women and girls from discrimination and violence

The European Parliament has asked Pakistan to protect the rights of women and girls after rising incidents of honour killings, acid attacks and social restrictions on movement and jobs reported from the country. Recently, a question was rai...

Goa govt to offer special incentives for plasma donors

The Goa government on Friday announced that special health incentives will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the incentives would be on lines of thos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020