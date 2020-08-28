Adani Enterprises promoters pledge 5 lakh shares to SBICAP Trustee

Adani Enterprises on Friday said its promoter SB Adani Family Trust has pledged 5 lakh shares of the firm in favour of SBICAP Trustee Company Ltd for security against borrowing of Rs 500 crore from SBI. The shares were held by Gautam S Adani and Rajesh S Adani on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust, Adani Enterprises said in a regulatory filing to the bourses.

The shares being encumbered comprise 0.05 per cent of the total share capital of the company. The promoters hold 74.92 per cent stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of the Adani Group.