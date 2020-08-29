Left Menu
PM inaugurates college & admin buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agri varsity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 13:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region. After the inauguration, the Prime Minister interacted with university students and asked about ways to address certain challenges like reducing import of edible oils and increasing food processing, especially in fruits and vegetables. Modi asked a student whether awareness among farmers can be created about micro, drip and sprinkler irrigation in the drought-prone Bundelkhand region. During the interaction, the Prime Minister stressed on promoting recycling of water and rainwater harvesting through innovative and less costlier technology in the region. Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering both under-graduate and post-graduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry. It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the inauguration was long awaited and will benefit farmers not only in the Bundelkhand region but the entire country. There is scope for promoting organic farming in the region towards which the government is working, he said, and added that the government is working towards doubling farmers' income by 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said setting up of a central agricultural university in Jhansi will benefit the drought-prone Bundelkhand region and help farmers become self reliant. He lauded the government's recent efforts that has brought changes in the region. The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana has helped address drought to a large extent in the region, while Jal Jeevan Mission has resolved the drinking water issue here, he added.

