Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESAF Small Finance Bank to take call on Rs 976-crore IPO after Sept: MD

Besides, SIDBI Trustee Company Ltd-A/C Samridhi Fund holds 12.24 per cent stake in the bank. It is to be noted that small finance banks with a net worth of more than Rs 500 crore were mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to list within three years of launching operations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 14:37 IST
ESAF Small Finance Bank to take call on Rs 976-crore IPO after Sept: MD

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank has said it will take a call on Rs 976-crore initial public offering (IPO) after September. As part of its commitment for going public by listing its stock in line with requisite guidelines, the bank had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in January and subsequently got approval from the market regulator Sebi in the last week of March.

However, the bank could not go to market due to lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. "We have Sebi approval but we have not yet decided about the right time. After September, we will take a call about the IPO in consultation with merchant bankers," its managing director K Paul Thomas told PTI.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 176.2 crore. Currently, promoters and promoter group together hold 77.94 per cent stake in the bank, which commenced its operation in March 2017. Besides, SIDBI Trustee Company Ltd-A/C Samridhi Fund holds 12.24 per cent stake in the bank.

It is to be noted that small finance banks with a net worth of more than Rs 500 crore were mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to list within three years of launching operations. With regard to banking operations, Thomas said the business has started gathering momentum from July.

At the same time, he said, the number of loan customers availing moratorium has also come down to 70 per cent from nearly 100 per cent during initial two months of lockdown. He also said the bank is working with the government of India for distributing Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), a scheme for street vendors.

It aims to provide affordable working capital loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. Under the scheme, street vendors of urban areas get collateral-free loan of up to Rs 10,000 for a period of one year.   With a view to enhance convenience for customers, Thomas said the bank has introduced a number of initiatives including video KYC, digital collection and interaction with customers via video conference.

All its bank branches and ATMs in 17 states and union territories are functioning and providing help to customers and the public at large, he added..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

France says senior officer investigated over suspected security breach

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday that a senior officer had been placed under investigation over a suspected breach of security.According to Europe 1 radio, a French lieutenant colonel, based in Italy and stationed ...

Three LeT militants, ASI killed in J-K encounter

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT militants and an assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of the city here on Sunday, police said. Militants fired on a joint naka of police and the Central Res...

Japan's Suga hopes to succeed PM Abe, race heats up - media

Japans Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga will join the race to succeed his boss Shinzo Abe as prime minister, local media said on Sunday, as the competition heats up to succeed Japans longest-serving leader. Suga, a longtime lieutenant...

Tennis-Murray wants ATP management to be given more time

Former world number one Andy Murray says he is not in favour of a breakaway players group led by Novak Djokovic and has urged fellow athletes to give the governing body more time to tackle their concerns. Top-ranked Djokovic, Canadian Vasek...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020