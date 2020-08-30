Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCPL to spice up offline reach for Sampann range of products

In the longer term, building digitization capability, ability to manage supply chain risks, innovating products and go to market routes in line with shifts in consumer behaviour will be key to delivering growth, D’Souza added. While talking about its brand Sampann, D’Souza said its portfolio is well-positioned to meet consumer concern around wellness and improving health and is expanding its reach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 15:31 IST
TCPL to spice up offline reach for Sampann range of products

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) believes there is enough headroom to grow in staples and packaged food space and the company is now expanding the offline reach of its spices and pulses brand Sampann, according to a top company official. The company is taking advantage of commodity spaces and driving conversion from unbranded to branded across beverages and foods.

It is witnessing a change in consumption patterns, with an increased focus on safety and convenience along with a shift towards 'trusted' brands with a strong heritage, TCPL Managing Director & CEO Sunil D’Souza told PTI. Traditional ingredients, which have been known to build health and immunity over the ages have been favoured.

"Our foods business in India, which is salt, pulses, spices and mixes has probably been the biggest beneficiary of this trend in India," he said. However, D’Souza also added that it is "difficult to say how many of these trends will become sustained long-term behaviour patterns. So, it will be vital for us to stay close to the consumer to quickly adapt to ongoing shifts in consumer behaviour." According to him, the demand for in-home consumption and essentials continues to be robust, both in India and international markets.

"Some consumer performance parameters are coming back to normal. However, it is currently a rather uncertain environment due to sporadic lockdowns, a downward revision of GDPs, reduced consumer confidence, volatility in commodity prices etc. In the short term, we will need to remain focused on managing these challenges to deliver stable results," he said. In the longer term, building digitization capability, ability to manage supply chain risks, innovating products and go to market routes in line with shifts in consumer behaviour will be key to delivering growth, D’Souza added.

While talking about its brand Sampann, D’Souza said its portfolio is well-positioned to meet consumer concern around wellness and improving health and is expanding its reach. "In channels like e-commerce, Tata Sampann has already built very strong equity and market share, and the task for us now is to leverage our new Sales and Distribution system to expand the offline reach for Sampann products," D'Souza said.

According to him, Tata Sampann has a lot of headroom for growth and is focused on expanding its reach further. “Apart from modern trade, traditional retail and tie-ups with e-commerce websites, the brand is also now available in select cities, on our Nutrikorner platform, which we plan to scale up further. Tata Nutrikorner is one of the largest brand-owned content-to-commerce platforms in the nutrition space,” he said.

Tata Sampann brand of spices and pulses at its core has always been about the 'intersection of traditional Indian wisdom & modern science'. TCPL, which was renamed after merging the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages, said it focused on the integration of the food and beverage businesses and leveraging the opportunities.

"I believe these are categories with a lot of headroom for growth. Taking advantage of commodity spaces and driving conversion from unbranded to branded is built into the DNA of this organisation, across beverages and foods. We have a proven track record of creating category-defining brands in commodity spaces, like Tata Tea, Tata Salt and Tetley. We see similar opportunities in the staples and packaged food space too." Once TCPL creates the common platforms for execution, there are significant opportunities for it to move up the value chain into more value-added and premium products in the food and beverage space. "We will be stepping up the pace of product innovation, mapping to key trends such as health & wellness and convenience. While in the shorter term, you could expect to see more focus on the adjacencies that we have in food and beverage, over a period of time, you could expect us to branch out beyond that to the larger FMCG space,” he said.

While talking about the overall business, D’Souza said intermittent lockdowns and the overall disruption caused by COVID-19 continue to be a challenge “However, things are more streamlined now than they were a few months back. While we have seen impact on the supply chain, as well as go to market channels...we have been agile in mitigating these challenges," he said. TCPL has done this through a variety of routes - ongoing risk management to ensure supply continuity, greater focus on digitization and ecommerce, using tele-calling for retailer order fulfilment, re-casting sales territories and routes for our sales force, continuous engagement with government and industry bodies, D’Souza added.

Over its global sales, TCPL said due to COVID, there has been pantry loading in international markets, leading to an upsurge in tea and coffee demand. "While regular black tea continues to be the largest category in the tea market, non Black tea, i.e Fruit & Herbal, Specialty, Cold Infusions etc is witnessing strong growth. This is due to increased consumer preference for health & wellness products. Many of our innovations in the international market are based on the themes of health & wellness and convenience," said D'Souza.

TCPL owns brands like TATA Salt, TATA Tea, Tetley, Eight O’ clock and Himalayan Water..

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Study links 'nomophobia' to poor sleep health in college students

Nomophobia -- the tension or fear of not being in contact with your smartphone is extremely common among college students and is associated with poor sleep health, according to a recent study. Preliminary results show that 89 per cent of a ...

Study reveals why people experience tension when away from smartphone

As per a recent study of young people in Portugal, the sudden feeling of panicking when one is not in contact with their smartphone could be connected to general feelings of inadequacy and inferiority. The study, published in the most recen...

Crawley ideally suited to be England's number three batsman: Ian Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell believes that Zak Crawley is ideal to be the number three batsman for England in Test cricket. Crawley had played an innings of 267 in the first innings of the third and final Test against Pakistan, and...

New govt business rules for J&K aimed at undermining authority of legislature: NPP

Describing the new government business rules for Jammu and Kashmir as repulsively bizarre, the National Panthers Party NPP on Sunday said the notification seemed to be a move on the part of BJP-led government to undermine the authority of J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020