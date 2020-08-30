Left Menu
Development News Edition

55-75pc of loans will be booked digitally by 2025: fintech expert

Between 2015 and 2020, around 20 per cent of credit disbursements were technology-driven and were extremely successful in retail and small business loans, said Akhil Handa, head fintech, partnerships & mobile banking and digital lending department, Bank of Baroda. "In the next phase of digital lending between 2020 and 2025, it will go beyond tier I and II cities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:19 IST
55-75pc of loans will be booked digitally by 2025: fintech expert

Digital onboarding for loans will increase to 55-75 per cent of the total credit disbursement in the next five years from about 20 per cent now, a financial technology expert has said. Between 2015 and 2020, around 20 per cent of credit disbursements were technology-driven and were extremely successful in retail and small business loans, said Akhil Handa, head fintech, partnerships & mobile banking and digital lending department, Bank of Baroda.

"In the next phase of digital lending between 2020 and 2025, it will go beyond tier I and II cities. By 2025, an estimated 55 to 75 per cent of loans that get booked will be digital in nature," Handa said in a recent Indian Chamber of Commerce organised webinar. Out of the 75 million MSMEs in the country, only 18 million are digitised now while the majority would be so in the next five years and COVID-19 pandemic would be a major driver for change, he said.

Infrastructure enablers such as digital land registry, account aggregators, and Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) which connects lenders and marketplaces will come into place and the linchpin of the entire digital lending journey will be analytics, Handa said. Fintech has grown by 100 per cent in the last one year, Equifax Credit Information Services managing director K M Nanaiah said in the webinar.

Fintech companies, in association with banks and NBFCs, have played a key role in popularising digital lending. PTI BSM NN NN

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cong demands discussion in Parliament over Chinese activities on border

The Congress on Sunday claimed that satellite imagery shows China has installed missile sites on the eastern borders at Naku La and Doka La, posing a threat to Indias security, and demanded that the government take the nation into confiden...

A's-Astros game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

The Athletics series finale against the host Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon has been postponed following a positive test result for COVID-19 within the Oakland organization. Major League Baseball announced the postponement Sunday mornin...

Israeli delegates plane flying to UAE will fly over Saudi Arabia, source says

An Israeli airliner flying to the United Arab Emirates on Monday with aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary. Israels flag car...

Heavy rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to open all 16 gates of the Mahi Dam in Banswara district. Aspur in Dungarpur recorded the maximum 36 cm rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020