Left Menu
Development News Edition

With services set to resume, DMRC says will strive to give safer travel experience

Awaiting a nod to resume operations, the DMRC in these months, meanwhile, had been training its staff on compliance to COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for commuters. Limiting the number of people in lifts, longer halting time for trains at stations to allow commuters to board and alight with social distancing norms are among the measures the Delhi Metro will take to ensure safer travel for its passengers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:47 IST
With services set to resume, DMRC says will strive to give safer travel experience
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro is all geared up to meet the challenges of the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and will strive to give its commuters a safer travel experience when services resume, officials said on Sunday. The assertion from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) came on a day the city recorded 2,024 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in the past nearly 50 days. Metro services in Delhi-NCR have been closed for over five months due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs Saturday issued Unlock 4 guidelines, permitting metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner. "Once metro services resume from September 7, the DMRC will strive to facilitate all necessary measures and precautions on its premises to provide a safe travelling experience to its commuters amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal said on Sunday. The Delhi government on Sunday also issued a statement saying, services will resume with all safety precautions.

"For the time being, no tokens will be issued to passengers due to high risk of virus spreading through it. There will be a system of purchasing smart cards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only with smart cards," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot was quoted as saying in the statement. Further details on the metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, DMRC officials reiterated on Sunday. Awaiting a nod to resume operations, the DMRC in these months, meanwhile, had been training its staff on compliance to COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for commuters.

Limiting the number of people in lifts, longer halting time for trains at stations to allow commuters to board and alight with social distancing norms are among the measures the Delhi Metro will take to ensure safer travel for its passengers. "A train on regular days, halts for 10 seconds to 30 seconds at a station, depending on the traffic flow and the nature of station. So, at an interchange facility, the stoppage duration is 30 seconds and 10 seconds or more at other stations. Now, trains will halt for longer duration than 10 seconds or 30 seconds," a DMRC official said. Also, 2-3 persons will be permissible inside a lift at any point of time against 8-9 on regular days, he said.

Inside metro premises and train coaches, wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing norms will be followed as per government guidelines, and people not wearing masks will not be allowed to enter metro premises, officials said. One train coach has a capacity to accommodate about 50 passengers on seats and a total of nearly 300 riders in the entire compartment, including standing commuters. With social distancing norms, this number will reduce drastically.

Officials had earlier said they will introduce new smart cards with auto top-up facility, paste stickers on social distancing norms on seats and platform floors so that commuters adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. Gahlot also said all passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened, and wearing face cover will be mandatory and those violating the norm will be fined. "I am glad that after a long wait, the people of Delhi will be able to travel by metro once again. We will ensure COVID-19 protocols on social distancing, thermal screening, smartcard-based ticketing are strictly followed," he said.

Ensuring contactless travel, digital methods will be enabled to recharge smart cards. All measures will be taken to ensure the mandatory social distance of one metre between passengers in the trains and seats will be marked accordingly, the transport minister said. "Besides the Delhi Metro personnel, additional Civil Defence volunteers will be deployed to ensure that the stations do not get crowded," the minister added. Provision of sanitisers will be made at every station.

The air conditioning in the coaches will be operated as per new guidelines so that there is a constant flow of fresh air in the train. A list of stations, where travel services are being restored is being prepared, which will be made public soon, he said. The total number of entry points at Delhi Metro stations will be heavily curtailed to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, officials had earlier said. The DMRC has 10 lines spanning 242 stations and 264 stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Arun Mishra turns down SCBA invite for farewell function

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has turned down Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA invite for a farewell function to be organised ahead of his retirement on September 2. Justice Mishra said his conscience doesnt permit him to partic...

Singh vouches for improving ease of doing business in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on expediting the modalities for effecting all pending amendments to the labour laws to improve the ease of doing business in the union territory, an official spokesman sa...

Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers

A Florida suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest, officials said. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletpro...

Ibrahimović ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovi is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home, Ibrahimovi said upon his arrival at Milans Linate airport late Saturday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020