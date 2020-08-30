Singh vouches for improving ease of doing business in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on expediting the modalities for effecting all pending amendments to the labour laws to improve the ease of doing business in the union territory, an official spokesman said. The Lt governor was speaking while releasing two coffee table books -- one for Labour and Employment Department and another for J-K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) -- at Raj Bhavan here, the spokesman said.

He said the LG underlined the importance of effective implementation of labour reforms for safeguarding the interests of the stakeholders and stressed on expediting the modalities for effecting all pending amendments to the labour laws to improve the ease of doing business in the UT. Sinha laid special emphasis for creating a healthier entrepreneurial ecosystem and stressed on the use of employment exchanges and District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC) in every district to provide a much need connect to all job seekers and potential employers, the spokesman said.

On the issue of welfare of working-class, the LG called for ensuring prompt redressal of grievances of the working-class, especially in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, by facilitating all the possible assistance to them, he said. The spokesman said the Lt Governor asked the department to take various innovative measures to inspire and motivate a new generation of entrepreneurs so that they can be role models for the young brigade currently enrolled in different educational institutes of J-K.

The Lt Governor directed the Commissioner/Secretary to the government, Labour and Employment Department, for making all welfare schemes run by J-K building and other construction workers welfare board (BOCWWB) available online before September 30 this year and expediting the already ongoing registration process to cover all the leftover construction workers in a time-bound manner. Sinha further directed for advertising the guidelines of various schemes in each of the 3,000 community service centers across J-K for awareness and welfare of the beneficiaries so that benefits offered by the labour welfare board percolate to the ground level genuine construction workers, the spokesman said.

Briefing the Lt Governor about the contents of the coffee table books, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat informed that the publications summarise and highlight the functions, achievements of 2019-20 and role of Labour and Employment Department and J-K EDI during the COVID-19 lockdown by alleviating the miseries of migrant labourers by providing cash relief, masks food, water, counselling and free evacuation through Shramik Trains and busses..