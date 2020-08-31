Filter Concept is making revolutions in the industrial Air filtration segment

According to WHO, air pollution is the greatest environmental risk to health. The microscopic air pollutants such as particulate matter (PM10, PM2.5), airborne lead, VOCs, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and more create serious illnesses such as asthma, cancer, heart diseases, and internal chemical burns. Such health risks also prevail in industries across various segments. Industries use high-capacity blowers and engines either in their utility or different processes where they need to use atmospheric air, which contains these hazardous pollutants. The air quality needs to be improved before they're further utilized in the processes.

Otherwise, the industries risk the health of their employees and machinery, leading to higher operational and maintenance costs. That's what made the increase in the demand for air filtration systems in the industrial sector. By 2025, the Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.2 billion. Filter Concept Private Limited is India's leading manufacturer and exporter of industrial filters with the focus of micron and macron filtration of air, gas, and liquid. The company provides customized filtration technology solutions to the industrial sectors such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Steel & Power, Cement, Formulations, Fertilizers, Textile, Paints & Inks, Chemicals, Water Treatment, & many others.

3500 plus companies, including Fortune 500 companies such as Chevron, Saudi Aramco, Ford, ISRO, Indian Navy, Coca Cola, Reliance, ONGC, Jindal, TATA, and more across multiple countries utilize their products and solutions. Based on climate conditions, industry requirements, and government guidelines of various countries, Filter Concept performs application analysis to identify the air quality of the region, what range of air pollutants need to be removed, and how much healthy air they must have to operate their factories.

Based on this application analysis, Filter Concept selects the right product, designs the same that meet Indian and international design standards like ISO, ASME, DIN, EN BS, manufactures it, and supplies the right air filtration system. Filter Concept manufactures these industrial air filtration systems -

Air Intake Filters - The air pollutants can be humid or dry depending on the region-specific climate conditions. These contaminants need to be filtered before industries use them in their high-capacity blowers and engines. Air Intake Filters purify the atmospheric air before they're used in the processes. Gas Turbine Air Intake Filters - The gas turbine air intake filters work exactly the same as air intake filters for gas turbines. The gas turbines take around 70 percent of the air (which needs to be highly polished and pollutant-free) to generate electricity.

Dust Collection System - Sometimes, melting of metals or the cement-making processes emit toxic air in the atmosphere. This toxic air has to be purified according to every country's pollution control norms to keep the environment healthy. Filter Concept creates a suction hood at the emission/pollution generation points in the factories, connects to a duct, and delivers to a dust collection system. A dust collection system also has a blower that transmits this filtered air to the atmosphere with the help of a chimney. Filter Concept analyzes the technical parameters and pollutant variants, which differ from industry to industry. Based on this application analysis, the company repeats the process of product selection, design, and manufacturing. Here, the Filter Concept adds functionality in the dust collection system to measure the air emission and ensure the air quality is as per their assurance and pollution control norms. HEPA Filters, Panel Filters, Pocket Filters - Hotels, hospitals, pharma companies, and more need to maintain the dust-free environment within their premises. These industries use either of these filters to combine fresh air and air from air conditioners (ACs), blend them, and release the purified air. Filter Concept installs these filters at the exhaust points of their locations.

For technology, innovation, and products, Filter Concept Private Limited has received awards such as MSME National Award in 2016 and 2020 from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Pride of Gujarat Awards for Most Innovative Company, Aqua Foundation's Excellence Award 2019 for industrial Excellence in Development of Technology, CEO of FCPL, Mehul Panchal receives "Times Man of the year 2018" tag, and more. "We are doctors for industries. We diagnose each industry's problem and provide them the best solution for their industries according to their locations and other parameters. Whether we call it a customer appreciation or credential, our solutions deliver 99.9 percent accurate results, which thrives us to make better solutions," says Mehul Panchal, CEO of Filter Concept Private Limited.

With a desire to help industries operate without affecting their employees, machines, and environment, Filter Concept Private Limited makes innovations in the industrial air filtration technology that contributes to the healthy environment across the world. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.