Left Menu
Development News Edition

Filter Concept is making revolutions in the industrial Air filtration segment

According to WHO, air pollution is the greatest environmental risk to health. The microscopic air pollutants such as particulate matter (PM10, PM2.5), airborne lead, VOCs, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and more create serious illnesses such as asthma, cancer, heart diseases, and internal chemical burns. Such health risks also prevail in industries across various segments.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:07 IST
Filter Concept is making revolutions in the industrial Air filtration segment
Filter Concept logo. Image Credit: ANI

According to WHO, air pollution is the greatest environmental risk to health. The microscopic air pollutants such as particulate matter (PM10, PM2.5), airborne lead, VOCs, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and more create serious illnesses such as asthma, cancer, heart diseases, and internal chemical burns. Such health risks also prevail in industries across various segments. Industries use high-capacity blowers and engines either in their utility or different processes where they need to use atmospheric air, which contains these hazardous pollutants. The air quality needs to be improved before they're further utilized in the processes.

Otherwise, the industries risk the health of their employees and machinery, leading to higher operational and maintenance costs. That's what made the increase in the demand for air filtration systems in the industrial sector. By 2025, the Air Filters and Filtration Equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.2 billion. Filter Concept Private Limited is India's leading manufacturer and exporter of industrial filters with the focus of micron and macron filtration of air, gas, and liquid. The company provides customized filtration technology solutions to the industrial sectors such as Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Steel & Power, Cement, Formulations, Fertilizers, Textile, Paints & Inks, Chemicals, Water Treatment, & many others.

3500 plus companies, including Fortune 500 companies such as Chevron, Saudi Aramco, Ford, ISRO, Indian Navy, Coca Cola, Reliance, ONGC, Jindal, TATA, and more across multiple countries utilize their products and solutions. Based on climate conditions, industry requirements, and government guidelines of various countries, Filter Concept performs application analysis to identify the air quality of the region, what range of air pollutants need to be removed, and how much healthy air they must have to operate their factories.

Based on this application analysis, Filter Concept selects the right product, designs the same that meet Indian and international design standards like ISO, ASME, DIN, EN BS, manufactures it, and supplies the right air filtration system. Filter Concept manufactures these industrial air filtration systems -

Air Intake Filters - The air pollutants can be humid or dry depending on the region-specific climate conditions. These contaminants need to be filtered before industries use them in their high-capacity blowers and engines. Air Intake Filters purify the atmospheric air before they're used in the processes. Gas Turbine Air Intake Filters - The gas turbine air intake filters work exactly the same as air intake filters for gas turbines. The gas turbines take around 70 percent of the air (which needs to be highly polished and pollutant-free) to generate electricity.

Dust Collection System - Sometimes, melting of metals or the cement-making processes emit toxic air in the atmosphere. This toxic air has to be purified according to every country's pollution control norms to keep the environment healthy. Filter Concept creates a suction hood at the emission/pollution generation points in the factories, connects to a duct, and delivers to a dust collection system. A dust collection system also has a blower that transmits this filtered air to the atmosphere with the help of a chimney. Filter Concept analyzes the technical parameters and pollutant variants, which differ from industry to industry. Based on this application analysis, the company repeats the process of product selection, design, and manufacturing. Here, the Filter Concept adds functionality in the dust collection system to measure the air emission and ensure the air quality is as per their assurance and pollution control norms. HEPA Filters, Panel Filters, Pocket Filters - Hotels, hospitals, pharma companies, and more need to maintain the dust-free environment within their premises. These industries use either of these filters to combine fresh air and air from air conditioners (ACs), blend them, and release the purified air. Filter Concept installs these filters at the exhaust points of their locations.

For technology, innovation, and products, Filter Concept Private Limited has received awards such as MSME National Award in 2016 and 2020 from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Pride of Gujarat Awards for Most Innovative Company, Aqua Foundation's Excellence Award 2019 for industrial Excellence in Development of Technology, CEO of FCPL, Mehul Panchal receives "Times Man of the year 2018" tag, and more. "We are doctors for industries. We diagnose each industry's problem and provide them the best solution for their industries according to their locations and other parameters. Whether we call it a customer appreciation or credential, our solutions deliver 99.9 percent accurate results, which thrives us to make better solutions," says Mehul Panchal, CEO of Filter Concept Private Limited.

With a desire to help industries operate without affecting their employees, machines, and environment, Filter Concept Private Limited makes innovations in the industrial air filtration technology that contributes to the healthy environment across the world. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Equity parameters reverse early gains, banking stocks take a hit

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and slipped into the negative terrain around noon on Monday as profit booking accelerated in banking and financial stocks. At 12 noon, the BSE SP Sensex up down by 226 points or 0.57 per cent a...

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metres into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horr...

20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing...

EXPLAINER-Whoever takes over, next Japan PM faces daunting challenges

The successor to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning because of poor health, faces a daunting list of economic, diplomatic and security issues.Abes Liberal Democratic Party LDP will choose its next party president on Sept. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020