Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Group to acquire GVK’s stake in Mumbai airport; total shareholding rises to 74 pc

According to a regulatory filing, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airport business, "has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd (ADL)” in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which will be converted into equity stake. This conversion would lead to Adani Group getting all of 50.5 per cent stake of GVK Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:15 IST
Adani Group to acquire GVK’s stake in Mumbai airport; total shareholding rises to 74 pc

Billionaire Gautam Adani's Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire GVK’s stake in Mumbai airport to become the country's biggest private airport operator, with a cumulative shareholding to 74 per cent. According to a regulatory filing, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the flagship holding company of Adani Group for its airport business, "has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Ltd (ADL)” in Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), which will be converted into equity stake.

This conversion would lead to Adani Group getting all of 50.5 per cent stake of GVK Group. The group will also acquire another 23.5 per cent of minority partners, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group.

"The GVK Group and AAHL have agreed that AAHL will offer a stand-still to GVK, in addition, to release the guarantee given by GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd with respect to the debt acquired by it," the company said in the filing. Adani Group said it will also "take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5 per cent equity stake from ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL for which it has obtained Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval." "Upon the acquisition of the debt of GVK ADL, Adani Group will take steps to obtain necessary customary and regulatory approvals, as may be required, to acquire controlling interest in MIAL," it said.

In a separate filing, GVK said it has "agreed to cooperate with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL)" under which the Adani Group firm will acquire debt from various lenders including a Goldman Sachs led consortium and HDFC. This debt will be converted to equity at mutually agreed terms, it said.

The two firms did not give details of the financial terms. Adani said it will infuse funds into MIAL as well as help achieve financial closure of Navi Mumbai International Airport so as to commence its construction. MIAL holds 74 per cent interest in the airport.

GVK Reddy, founder and Chairman, GVK said, "The aviation industry has been severely impacted by COVID-19, setting it back by many years and has impacted the financials of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. “It was therefore important, that we bring in a financially strong investor in the shortest possible time to improve the financial position of MIAL, as well as to help achieve financial closure of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, which is a project of national importance." "When the transaction is consummated, which is subject to customary approvals, we would be reducing a significant portion of liabilities to our lenders, which is of utmost importance to the group," he said. Adani Group had in March 2019 agreed to acquire 13.5 per cent stake of South African company, Bidvest for Rs 1,248 crore. However, GVK Group blocked the deal claiming the right of first refusal. GVK, however, could not bring money to the table to buy Bid Services Division Mauritius' (Bidvest) stake and the matter went to court.

With GVK Group's finances under strain, it has now come around to the idea of selling the stake to Adani Group. After seaports, Adani Group is betting big on the airports sector and has won the bids to run six Airport Authority-built non-metro airports in Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangalore.

It has now entered the country's second busiest airport. ACSA owns 10 per cent in MIAL and the balance 26 per cent stake is held by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

In October, debt-laden GVK Group entered into an agreement to sell 79 per cent of its stake in GVK Airport Holdings for Rs 7,614 crore to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Canada's Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investments, and state-owned National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). Proceeds from this transaction were to be used by GVK to primarily retire the debt obligations of its holding companies.

GVK said has "notified ADIA, NIIF and PSP that the transaction documents stand terminated as it is no longer effective and implementable." "The reason for this decision was (a) the terms of the transaction envisaged in the transaction documents were not implementable and (b) the alternative proposals discussed would not provide a resolution to the lenders of ADL by the end of August, which was a requirement of our lenders," it added. The deal comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this month charged the GVK Group with siphoning off funds totalling Rs 705 crore. It is charged with causing a loss of Rs 310 crore to the exchequer by entering into fake work contracts on the land given by the government to MIAL.

With the six non-metro airports and MIAL, Adani Group will become the largest operator of airports other than state-run AAI, which runs most of the airports. Adani Enterprises in its annual report unveiled its ambition to be the largest private airport developer in the country by developing world-class infrastructure at airports, both at airside and landside, enhancing the passenger experience, creating entertainment destinations (airport village, hotels, and malls).

To achieve the aim, it also plans to increase domestic airline connectivity to new and under-served destinations, and also raise the number of flights to long-haul destinations in the west and also to south-east Asia..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Equity parameters reverse early gains, banking stocks take a hit

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and slipped into the negative terrain around noon on Monday as profit booking accelerated in banking and financial stocks. At 12 noon, the BSE SP Sensex up down by 226 points or 0.57 per cent a...

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metres into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horr...

20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing...

EXPLAINER-Whoever takes over, next Japan PM faces daunting challenges

The successor to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning because of poor health, faces a daunting list of economic, diplomatic and security issues.Abes Liberal Democratic Party LDP will choose its next party president on Sept. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020