Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Rio vows to preserve ancient Australian rock shelter after outcry over caves blast

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Rio vows to preserve ancient Australian rock shelter after outcry over caves blast

Rio Tinto has pledged to protect a 43,000-year old rock shelter on the fringe of its Silvergrass iron ore mine in Western Australia as it reviews heritage sites following outrage over the destruction of sacred ancient caves this year.

Rio Tinto, which has state government approval to damage the site, told the Wintawari Guruma people, its traditional owners, of its intention to preserve the rock shelter last week, although the Wintawari say they have yet to receive confirmation in writing. "We will protect the site and also have mining buffer zones in place to further ensure the site is not at risk," the world's largest iron ore miner said in an e-mail in response to Reuters questions about the site.

The state government-approved detonation in May of caves in the same region that showed evidence of human history stretching back 46,000 years provoked worldwide condemnation and has triggered government and internal reviews. Since then, Australia's biggest iron ore miners - Rio Tinto, BHP and Fortescue Metals Group - have been reviewing heritage sites that could be affected by mine expansions, although they have resisted calls for a complete moratorium on sites for which they have been granted exemptions to disturb or damage.

The 43,000-year old rock shelter was highlighted in a March 2018 report by Scarp Archaeology as having "high archaeological significance", which also noted the Silvergrass East area was "likely to feature more locations of extensive antiquity." Despite the findings of the report, Rio Tinto applied the following April to damage the site, called SG-07-22, and consent was granted by the state government's Minister for Aboriginal Affairs in an Aug. 15 2019-dated document that was obtained by Reuters.

"Nobody at Wintawari is ever happy to see any sites destroyed - hopefully Rio is also coming around to that point of view," said Kathryn Przywolnik, heritage manager for the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation. "This could be a sign of Rio reviewing its decision-making process but it's a bit early to tell."

Since July 2010, miners have submitted more than 460 applications to disturb or destroy sites of potential cultural significance in the region, according to Western Australia state parliament records. All but one of those applications were approved. The May blasts of the sacred caves, whose traditional owners are the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, highlighted the power imbalance between miners and Indigenous Australians who have no legal veto over development projects on their ancestral land.

Unlike their title suggests, traditional owners don’t own the land and are only sometimes considered stakeholders in its management. An Australian federal government inquiry that began in June has exposed controversial clauses in miners' contracts with traditional owners that prohibit them from publicly objecting to site destruction and that may also impede their rights under other Australian legislation.

Rio Tinto executives are due to give further evidence before the inquiry from late next month. The outcry over the May blasts also became one facet of the Black Lives Matter protests in Australia, where Aboriginal groups have long suffered higher rates of imprisonment, unemployment and lower life expectancy.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SPJIMR organises webinar to understand the challenges faced by MSMEs

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 31 ANINewsVoir The Centre for Family Managed Business CFMB and The Centre for Financial Studies CFS of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans SPJIMR, a top ranked management Institute, recently organised a webinar on MSMEs- B...

Lebanon's Hariri nominates Adib as PM, Lebanese media reports

Lebanese leading Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri nominated the countrys ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib to be the next prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, major Lebanese broadcasters reported.Speaking after a meeting with ...

Equity parameters reverse early gains, banking stocks take a hit

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and slipped into the negative terrain around noon on Monday as profit booking accelerated in banking and financial stocks. At 12 noon, the BSE SP Sensex up down by 226 points or 0.57 per cent a...

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metres into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020