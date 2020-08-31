Left Menu
Development News Edition

HomeLane raises Rs 60 crore in bridge funding round

With this round, HomeLane's overall fund-raising has crossed Rs 370 crore (USD 54 million) over the last six years. HomeLane recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues (unaudited) for the year ended March 31, 2020, a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs. 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal, the statement said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:20 IST
HomeLane raises Rs 60 crore in bridge funding round
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

HomeLane, a home interiors service provider, has raised Rs 60 crore (USD eight million) in a bridge round from new and existing investors. Stride Ventures has led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company, Bengaluru-based HomeLane said in a statement.

Existing investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Evolvence India, and JSW Ventures have also participated, infusing another Rs 40 crore in equity. With this round, HomeLane's overall fund-raising has crossed Rs 370 crore (USD 54 million) over the last six years.

HomeLane recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues (unaudited) for the year ended March 31, 2020, a growth of 130 percent over its revenues of Rs. 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal, the statement said. "The company is on track to reach EBITDA breakeven by April 2021," it said.

Within a span of six years, the company has established an operational presence across 10 cities with 19 experience centers and 900-plus design experts on its tech platform, it was stated.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Former athletes, sports shows take lead on social justice

Chris Webbers emotional comments last week in support of NBA players, who boycotted the playoffs after the shooting of Jacob Blake, generated millions of views because they came from the heart and addressed sensitive topics. But for Webber ...

Olympic flame out on display in Japanese Olympic Museum

The Olympic flame is going on display in Tokyo, just a short walk from the new National Stadium where it was supposed to be burning a month ago. The flame arrived in Japan from Greece in March and has been largely hidden away in Tokyo since...

Mitsubishi Motors says former chairman Masuko dead at 71

Mitsubishi Motors Corps former chairman Osamu Masuko has died from heart failure, the Japanese automaker said in a statement on Monday. He was 71.Masuko, a veteran of the Mitsubishi conglomerate, had just weeks ago resigned as chairman citi...

COVID-19 situation worrisome but I need more players to train India for Olympics: Santoso

Indias foreign coach for badminton, Agus Dwi Santoso, says he will not be able to implement his plans with only four shuttlers at his disposal, and wants the Sports Authority of India to allow more players in the national camp. He admitted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020