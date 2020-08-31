Left Menu
Myntra ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Her mass appeal as an actor and fashion trendsetter is poised to accelerate conversations around Myntra's apparel segments, a statement said "In her role as the brand ambassador, Advani will establish a strong connection with Myntra's existing customers, while attracting a new set of fashion-forward, digital-savvy and entertainment-oriented customers from across the nation.

31-08-2020
Myntra ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador


Online fashion retailer Myntra on Monday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser. Her mass appeal as an actor and fashion trendsetter is poised to accelerate conversations around Myntra's apparel segments, a statement said

"In her role as the brand ambassador, Advani will establish a strong connection with Myntra's existing customers, while attracting a new set of fashion-forward, digital-savvy and entertainment-oriented customers from across the nation. "Additionally, her engaging social media presence, high resonance with the country's youth population, and a strong fan following will help strengthen Myntra's vision of democratising fashion," it stated

Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra, said Advani personifies fashion and style that appeals to a wide audience across geographies and age groups. "Her association will be pivotal in helping us foster our relationship with existing customers while expanding our footprint into unexplored regions in India," he added. Speaking about her association with Myntra, Advani said Myntra has changed the overall dynamics of online shopping. "It's a platform that has enabled us to find our fashion favorites with just a click."

