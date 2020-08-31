Left Menu
Development News Edition

JioFiber rolls out new broadband plans starting at Rs 399, bundles Netflix too

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new plans for JioFiber broadband starting at monthly price of Rs 399 with no limit on data usage. "JioFiber Home tariff plans will now offer truly unlimited internet," the statement said. The old plans of JioFiber have a limit of data usage per month at promised high speed after which the speed drops to 1 mbps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:34 IST
JioFiber rolls out new broadband plans starting at Rs 399, bundles Netflix too

Reliance Jio on Monday announced new plans for JioFiber broadband starting at monthly price of Rs 399 with no limit on data usage. As per the new plans, entertainment app Netflix is added to the bouquet of bundled apps for customers subscribing mid-range plans.

The plans will be rolled out from September 1 onwards, Reliance Jio said in a statement. "We want to take Fiber to each and every home and empower every member of the family. After making India the largest and the fastest growing country in mobile connectivity with Jio, JioFiber will propel India into global broadband leadership, thereby providing broadband to over 1,600 cities and towns," Jio Director Akash Ambani said.

The low-end plan of Rs 399 will offer download and upload speed of 30 megabit per second (mbps), according to the statement. "JioFiber Home tariff plans will now offer truly unlimited internet," the statement said.

The old plans of JioFiber have a limit of data usage per month at promised high speed after which the speed drops to 1 mbps. Jio has announced a free 30-day trial of 150 mbps plans with subscription to 10 over-the-top apps.

The new plans announced for Rs 999 will offer access to 11 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv and the plan priced at Rs 1,499 will come bundled with Netflix. Jio said the subscription to the top paid 12 bundled apps will be made available to customers "at no extra cost".

"Plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans," the statement said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung launches Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs in India

Samsung on Monday launched a new range of Wind-Free air conditioners ACs with PM 1.0 filtration capability in India. The new line-up ACs are Wi-Fi enabled and are suitable for both residential and commercial applications.Priced starting Rs ...

Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade. While less precipitous than e...

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...

SRF board approves fund raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore

Chemicals firm&#160;SRF on Monday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through&#160;a combination of issuance of equity shares and non convertible debentures NCDs. In a regulatory filing, SRF Ltd said its board ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020