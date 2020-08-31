Dapagliflozin shows significant benefits in patients with chronic kidney disease: AstraZeneca

Global clinical trials of AstraZeneca's diabetes drug dapagliflozin have shown significant results in reducing the progression of chronic kidney disease in patients with and without type-2 diabetes, a statement said on Monday. Dapagliflozin is the first medicine in its class to move into a new disease area by demonstrating efficacy and safety data for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), the statement by AstraZeneca India said.

"AstraZeneca has always been on the forefront of innovative solutions for non-communicable diseases. Despite currently available therapies, a significant unmet need for effective management of CKD continues to exist globally," AstraZeneca India Medical Affairs & Regulatory Vice President Anil Kukreja said. The DAPA-CKD global trial included 4,304 patients with CKD, with 201 patients from India, he added. The results show that dapagliflozin,which is already effective in type-2 diabetes and select heart failure patients, has demonstrated significant efficacy even in CKD, he added.