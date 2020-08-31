HomeLane raises Rs 60 crore in bridge funding round
With this round, HomeLane's overall fund-raising has crossed Rs 370 crore (USD 54 million) over the last six years. HomeLane recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues (unaudited) for the year ended March 31, 2020, a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs. 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal, the statement said.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:15 IST
HomeLane, a home interiors service provider, has raised Rs 60 crore (USD eight million) in a bridge round from new and existing investors. Stride Ventures has led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company, Bengaluru-based HomeLane said in a statement.
Existing investors Accel Partners, Sequoia Capital, Evolvence India and JSW Ventures have also participated, infusing another Rs 40 crore in equity. With this round, HomeLane's overall fund-raising has crossed Rs 370 crore (USD 54 million) over the last six years.
HomeLane recorded Rs 230.4 crore operating revenues (unaudited) for the year ended March 31, 2020, a growth of 130 per cent over its revenues of Rs. 99.95 crore during the previous fiscal, the statement said. "The company is on track to reach EBITDA breakeven by April 2021," it said.
Within a span of six years, the company has established an operational presence across 10 cities with 19 experience centres and 900-plus design experts on its tech platform, it was stated.PTI RS SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.
- READ MORE ON:
- HomeLane
- Bengaluru
- JSW Ventures
- Accel Partners
- Sequoia Capital
ALSO READ
Bengaluru violence: Police arrests 35 more accused
DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of politicizing Bengaluru violence
Prohibitory orders extended in riot-hit areas of Bengaluru
Bengaluru ranks 26th, Delhi 27th globally in annual price rise of luxury homes; Manila tops chart
Bengaluru ranks 26th in Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index Q2