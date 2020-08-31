Left Menu
Mashreq appoints Rania Nerhal as Chief Client Experience & Conduct Officer

Rania brings more than 25 years of experience in client relationship management in the banking industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:28 IST
Mashreq appoints Rania Nerhal as Chief Client Experience & Conduct Officer
Rania brings more than 25 years of experience in client relationship management in the banking industry.

Mashreq (Mashreqbank.com), one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, has appointed Rania Nerhal as its Chief Client Experience & Conduct Officer. Rania will be leading the bank's newly formed Client Experience & Conduct Group (CXCG).

The new division will be responsible for enhancing the bank's client experience strategy. It will also ensure that business continues to be conducted efficiently, ethically and effectively, and all policies are clearly and regularly communicated to all clients.

Rania joined Mashreq in February 2018 as Head of Public Sector, Healthcare, Education & Energy. Under her leadership, relevant sector teams have established the MEED Energy Club as well as Frost & Sullivan Healthcare Forum which are landmark achievements to Mashreq's positioning within the respective industries, and which helped create market awareness of Mashreq's strong sector capabilities.

Rania brings more than 25 years of experience in client relationship management in the banking industry. Before joining Mashreq, she held executive management roles such as Head of Client Corporate Coverage and Head of Large Corporates & Public Sector at Egyptian American Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, and Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait. Most recently she was with HSBC, where in addition to her role as Senior Corporate Banker, she was Head of Corporate Banking, Dubai, where she led corporate banking coverage teams in charge of a large portfolio of diversified industries and segments.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq Bank said: "It gives me great pleasure to announce Rania as our Chief Client Experience & Conduct Officer. Having worked with her for the past few years, I am confident that she is the best person suited to take on this new role. Customer-centricity has always been at the heart of everything that we do but with this newly formed group, we will drive a laser-sharp focus onto improving our client offering, raising the benchmark even higher for client experience in the UAE and throughout our global footprint. Additionally, Rania will significantly enhance the Client Conduct division in line with the bank's existing values and best practices and in adherence to all necessary regulatory requirements. I wish Rania the very best as she takes on this responsibility and looks forward to working with her closely to make Mashreq the number one client experience and conduct brand across the region."

Rania Nerhal added: "It is a great honour for me to step up to this new role at Mashreq. Having already spent a few years with the bank, I have seen how client needs have always been and will continue to be, the deciding factor in all our business decisions and product and service offerings. I am also pleased to contribute to the bank's efforts in the client conduct space which has been garnering a lot of attention recently. I look forward to working with all the teams across the bank to unify our client experience strategy with a client-first mindset and foster a culture of excellence in client experience throughout the bank."

(With Inputs from APO)

