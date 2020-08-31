Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP urges protection of jobs for Singaporeans amidst claims of competition from foreigners

Earlier this month, state-owned investment company Temasek was criticised on social media for hiring Indian professionals instead of local people. Tay, the Assistant Secretary-General for the National Trades Union Congress said like the higher qualifying salary requirement for the financial services sector, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) should also consider raising the minimum salary criteria for the infocomm technology and professional services sectors.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:36 IST
MP urges protection of jobs for Singaporeans amidst claims of competition from foreigners

A prominent Singaporean labour union leader and parliamentarian on Monday called for protection of jobs for local people amidst claims that foreign professionals, including from India, are taking away jobs from them. In recent weeks, Singapore has seen the issue of competition from foreign workers return to the public spotlight.

Many have claimed that foreign professionals take away jobs from locals, and that deals like the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) give preferential treatment to Indian nationals, according to a Channel News Asia report. Singaporean authorities can do more in their bid to protect the local workforce, labour union leader Patrick Tay told Parliament as he laid down several suggestions for the government to consider to “further strengthen the Singaporean core”. Last week, the Ministry of Trade and Industry released a statement to dispute claims about the CECA, saying that it does not automatically grant Indian nationals access to Singapore citizenship, permanent residence or employment here. Earlier this month, state-owned investment company Temasek was criticised on social media for hiring Indian professionals instead of local people.

Tay, the Assistant Secretary-General for the National Trades Union Congress said like the higher qualifying salary requirement for the financial services sector, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) should also consider raising the minimum salary criteria for the infocomm technology and professional services sectors. There are generally more companies from these industries on the national hiring discrimination watchlist, said Tay, who is also a parliamentarian from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). Last Thursday, the MOM decided to increase the minimum qualifying salary to USD 3,659 for entry-level employment pass for foreigners in the financial services sector. The salaries are being raised for foreigners entering the Singapore workforce under Employment Pass (EP) following Singaporeans job loss concerns raised during the July 2020 general elections.

However, Tay acknowledged concerns raised to him and other union leaders that the new rule could widen the salary gap between foreigners and local people. Employers would simply raise the salaries or repackage benefits of their foreign employees to keep within the boundaries of the rules, something that is easily done in sectors which traditionally have higher-earning EP holders, he said.

At the same time, their Singaporean counterparts may not get a similar pay hike, especially during a time when wage freezes and cuts are commonplace, Tay said, adding that the unions will "closely watch the actions of employers" to address this issue. Tay said Singapore needs to rethink its stance on anti-discrimination legislation, and that laws on hiring bias -- instead of just guidelines under the Fair Consideration Framework -- should be explored. Tay also urged organisations and their leaders to be more fair towards Singaporeans by changing their mindsets about taking on locals, and offering regional and global opportunities to Singaporeans since Singapore has welcomed these foreign professionals.

"The disruption brought about by COVID-19 and the resulting economic recession has surfaced ground concerns on the increased competition for jobs and employment...I cannot help but wonder if, as a result of unchecked conscious and unconscious bias, there may still be instances of nationality bias in hiring and promotion and in today’s context, retrenchments? "The reality is, left unchecked, this would exacerbate the glass-ceiling effect and issues relating to job opportunity for our Singaporean PMEs," Tay said. However, Tay said he is not advocating for closed-door policies, agreeing that as an open trade economy with low birth rates, Singapore has to bring in foreign labour to address its labour gaps.

“We need to guard against abuse of our system, by giving Singaporean PMEs a fair chance at local job opportunities, which will also mitigate any potential brain drain," he said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight

British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks. Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200...

Diplomat tapped to be PM in crisis-hit Lebanon

A Lebanese diplomat was appointed to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon on Monday after winning the backing of major political parties. President Michel Aoun asked Lebanons ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, to form a new govern...

Soccer-Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round. Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 teams in the hat, mu...

Thousands trapped on French trains after electrical trouble

Thousands of passengers were trapped overnight on high-speed TGV trains halted by electrical problems in southwestern France, some pleading for water, food or fresh air. Frustrated travellers raised attention to their plight on social netwo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020