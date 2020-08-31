Edelweiss Financial Services raises Rs 1,000 cr by issuing bonds to investment fund

Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund. "The company has today allotted 10,000 senior, secured, unlisted, unrated redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore to Asia Pragati Strategic Investment Fund, an affiliate of PAGAC Ecstasy Pte. Ltd," Edelweiss said in a regulatory filing

Shares of the company closed 4.98 per cent down at Rs 80.10 apiece on BSE.