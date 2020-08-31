Left Menu
Parag Milk launches 'single origin' cow ghee

Parag Milk Foods on Monday launched 'single origin' cow ghee which will initially be sold to consumers on a subscription model, and later rolled out to select outlets and e-commerce platforms.

31-08-2020
Parag Milk Foods on Monday launched 'single origin' cow ghee which will initially be sold to consumers on a subscription model, and later rolled out to select outlets and e-commerce platforms. The product, under its brand 'Pride of Cows', is priced at Rs 1,500 per litre and Rs 780 for 500 ml cow ghee, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"It is yet another step towards consolidating our position as a leader in the farm-to-home dairy concept...With this launch, we aim to offer consumers a wider range of dairy products under the premium category," Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said. The brand 'Pride of Cows' is targeted towards consumers who believe in leading a healthy lifestyle through consumption of natural and pure products, the company added.

The company's other popular brands are 'Gowardhan', 'Go' and 'Avvatar'..

