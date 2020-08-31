Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance almost doubles retail footprint with acquisition of Future Group

Also, the deal will lower delivery cost and reduce delivery timelines for JioMart as a result of deeper presence through Future Retail's neighbourhood store network of Heritage Fresh (in South India) and EasyDay Club (in North India). "Both should help to improve the competitive positioning of RIL's online and offline retail segments," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:50 IST
Reliance almost doubles retail footprint with acquisition of Future Group
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Ltd's acquisition of debt-strapped Future Group will almost double the footprint of its retail business, which now is valued at up to USD 68 billion, analysts said. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate on Saturday announced the acquisition of Future's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing units for Rs 24,713 crore. The deal terms entail a merger of five listed units of Future Group into Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL).

Reliance Retail has also proposed to invest Rs 1,200 crore in FEL preferential equity (6.09 percent of post-merger equity of FEL) and Rs 1,600 crore in preferential warrants (option to acquire further 7.05 percent). The deal increases the retail store footprint of Reliance Retail Ltd, a unit of RIL, from current 28.7 million square feet to 52.5 million sq ft, consolidating its pole position, analysts said.

While UBS said the deal would require approvals from SEBI, CCI, and NCLT in addition to no objection from creditors and minority shareholders, JP Morgan said it remains to be seen if Reliance would look to re-brand the existing Future group stores under own formats. The deal brings potential synergies from the increased geographic presence, improving sourcing efficiencies and cost rationalization, UBS said raising its valuation of Reliance Retail from USD 64 billion to USD 68 billion.

HSBC said the acquisition implies a clean acquisition of Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL), and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (FSCSL). In addition, it will acquire a 13.1 percent shareholding in the remaining of FEL. "The deal will allow Reliance Retail to almost double its retail area under operation and increase the store count by 15 percent," it said.

Goldman Sachs said the proposed transaction could solidify Reliance Retail's market leader positioning in organised retail across categories, bolster warehousing and logistics enabling faster growth for its online offering JioMart and improve competitive positioning versus foreign retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Motilal Oswal said the deal holds very high strategic interest to RIL as it would aid in enhancing footprint, offer a good legacy franchise and help build competitive strength.

Credit Suisse said EBITDA per square feet of the acquired portfolio is less than one-third of that of Reliance Retail and Avenue Supermarts. "This is due to both lower revenue per sq ft and higher cost structure (both rent and employee cost). In our view, the synergies are higher on the revenue front," it said.

Further synergies should come from a higher scale with benefits from saving in procurement, logistics and supply chain costs. Also, the deal will lower delivery cost and reduce delivery timelines for JioMart as a result of deeper presence through Future Retail's neighbourhood store network of Heritage Fresh (in South India) and EasyDay Club (in North India).

"Both should help to improve the competitive positioning of RIL's online and offline retail segments," it added. Nomura said after Reliance Retail, Future group's retail business is the largest offline organised retail business in India.

"It is particularly strong in the grocery and fashion/lifestyle segments, has a pan-India presence, and has outlets at strategic locations," it said. Due to high leverage and the impact of COVID-19 impact, the Future Group has faced challenges.

"A financially strong Reliance could significantly turn around operations and grow sales volumes and improve profitability, in our view. "Also, we expect the combination with Reliance's existing retail advantage to bring synergy and scale advantages," it said.

Axis Capital said besides network expansion, there were tremendous benefits in operating synergies/scale efficiencies, supply-chain integration, and acceleration in JioMart rollout (through Future's expertise in last-mile delivery/logistics plus the potential conversion of a large network of small store/convenience format as JioMart fulfilment centres. It valued Reliance Retail at Rs 3.6 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Kotak said the proposed acquisition will boost Reliance's retail footprint to 13,540 outlets from its existing base 11,806 outlets reported as on June 30, 2020. FRL reported footprint stands at 16.1 mn sq feet across a network of 1,388 outlets including 290 Big Bazaar stores (large format grocery) and 990 Easyday, Heritage Fresh and Nilgiri stores (small format grocery).

FLFL has a presence of 7.7 mn sq ft across 348 outlets. "We believe FRL's formats can provide a significant boost to Reliance Retail's food and grocery (F&G) business segment," it said. "Further, Easyday, which is a small kirana-like neighborhood store format, can also potentially boost Jiomart's fulfilment capability in the cities that it is present in." FRL operates store formats such as Big Bazaar (hypermarket), FBB (value fashion), Easyday (local grocery store) and Foodhall (premium food and grocery).

FLFL is an apparel retailer and operates the Central (premium apparel large format store) and Brand Factory (apparel discount retailer) formats. Besides, FLFL also has partnerships with foreign brands and operates certain standalone stores (EBOs) for these brands (some of these brands include Clarks, Celio). It had a network of 348 stores (including EBOs) as of March 2020 and retail trading area of 7.7 mn sq ft.

JP Morgan said Future Group in the past had highlighted multiple partnerships with Amazon India which were being scaled up, and "there is no mention of what would happen to those partnerships". "By making Reliance Retail larger and more dominant, strategic investors could have to pay a higher premium to buy into Reliance Retail," it said.

It valued Reliance Retail at USD 65 billion with online grocery delivery business JioMart accounting for USD 20 billion and the remaining being value for the physical retail. "Given the multiple steps of FEL acquiring the listed subsidiaries of the Future Group and then the slump sale, we believe the entire transaction could easily take a year to complete," it added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CoGTA emphasises need of having equal gender representation in govt

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA, Parks Tau, has emphasised the importance of having 5050 gender representation in local government.As we prepare for local government elections next year, our delib...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 on track for best August since 1984

The SP 500 was set to open at a record high on Monday for the sixth straight session, as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put it on course for its best August in decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to t...

BJP leader urges Maha govt to approach Rail Ministry to allow to NEET, JEE candidates to travel on Mumbai suburban trains

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Monday requested the Maharashtra government to approach the Rail Ministry to allow students with valid NEET and JEE admit cards to travel on Mumbai suburban trains. In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddha...

Unlock 4: Metro trains, political meets allowed in Karnataka

Metro train services here will resume in a graded manner from September 7 while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted as part of Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020