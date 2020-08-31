Left Menu
Govt building 15 new Technology Centres to make India manufacturing hub: Gadkari

Shri Gadkari further said TCs can work as a catalyst in the area and we are thinking of providing loans to TCs so that they may buy new machinery and new technology to cater to the needs of local industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:08 IST
Shri Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Industries and State Enterprises, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Mahant Balaknath, Member of Parliament and Shri Sandeep Yadav, Member of Legislative Assembly were also present on the occasion. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Road Transport & Highways inaugurated Technology Centre set up at Bhiwadi in Alwar District of Rajasthan today via video conferencing. He said that manufacturing sector contributes around 22 to 24% in the GDP of the Country and in wake of 'Atmanirbharat Bharat' call of the Prime Minister, he informed that we are making 15 new Technology Centres (TCs) and upgrading 18 existing TCs to create skilled man forces, adding that skilled manpower is a must to make our country a manufacturing hub.

Shri Gadkari further said TCs can work as a catalyst in the area and we are thinking of providing loans to TCs so that they may buy new machinery and new technology to cater to the needs of local industries. Work on Extension Centres is also going on for these TCs. He appealed to State Governments to provide land and other logistic support for these Extension Centres. These Extension Centre can fulfil the needs of new and existing industries of the area. He suggested that the infrastructure of existing Polytechniques, ITI's, Engineering Colleges should be utilized for skilling the youth and support of industries can also be taken.

Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for MSME and Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries congratulated the people of Bhiwadi & Rajasthan for Technology Centre and expressed hope that it will prove to be a milestone for the development of the area. He said that country is facing economic crisis these days due to COVID-19 Pandemic and these Centres are of utmost importance as they will help in increasing production, reducing unemployment and fulfil the dream of a self-reliant Country. He also appealed to the youth of the country to improve their skills, make themselves industry ready and respond to the call of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' given by the Prime Minister.

Shri A.K. Sharma, Secretary, MSME said that the upcoming Technology Centres will provide assistance to industry predominantly MSMEs in General Engineering, Automotive, Fragrance & Flavour and ESDM sectors and are being equipped with multiple cutting manufacturing technologies, such as CNC Machines, 3D Manufacturing/Additive Manufacturing, Laser/ Ultrasonic machining, Robotics and Process Automation, Precision measurement/ Metrology equipment, state-of-the-art Electronics Manufacturing Facilities, Calibration and Testing Facilities for Electronic System Design and Manufacturing. The Ministry of MSME, through the Development Commissioner (MSME), is implementing the Technology Centre Systems Program (TCSP) to establish 15 new TCs and upgrade the 18 existing TCs.

Shri Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Industries and State Enterprises, Government of Rajasthan, Shri Mahant Balaknath, Member of Parliament and Shri Sandeep Yadav, Member of Legislative Assembly were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

