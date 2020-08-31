Left Menu
Development News Edition

RAHI supports 5 FPOs to create millet value chain in Odisha

NGO Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI) on Monday said it has launched a project to create an end-to-end value chain for millet farmers in Bargarh district, Odisha and is supporting five Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:55 IST
RAHI supports 5 FPOs to create millet value chain in Odisha

NGO Rise Against Hunger India (RAHI) on Monday said it has launched a project to create an end-to-end value chain for millet farmers in Bargarh district, Odisha and is supporting five Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). Bengaluru-based RAHI is helping 800 farmers under these five FPOs to improve yield through agri-tools, equipment and other inputs, it said.

This kind of rural projects will bring resilience in the rural farmers who are now left with no option but to migrate to the cities, it added. "As part of its COVID-19 response, few projects have been launched.  One of the projects, focused on creating end to end value chain for millets, has been initiated in Bargarh, Odisha," the NGO said in a statement.

For the past few years, some farmers have shifted from paddy to finger-millet cultivation and it is now receiving wider acceptance in the area, it added. RAHI said FPOs have become a common vehicle to share resources and inputs and they also provide an assured market platform in the absence of which an individual farmer would be subject to the whims and fancies of private vendors.

Farmers are expecting 80-100 per cent growth in production and 100 per cent increase their income per acre of land. With an assured income, the farmers will have better resilience with less dependence on migrant income, it added. In the past, RAHI programmes were carried out in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya to create value chains for pineapple and banana farmers.

Currently, RAHI is working in four tribal villages of Bhil tribes in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh to create an end-to-end value chain for goat farmers. "Hunger and lack of income is the biggest enemy for the rural poor. We are trying to make the vulnerable people in the villages self-sufficient and self-reliant. With adequate income available in villages, the need for migration can be stopped and the cycle of poverty reversed," RAHI Executive Director Dola Mohapatra said.

While the immediate short-term goal of such rural projects is to support the migrant labourers from the cities and towns to cultivate their lands, the broad objective is to enable farmers to generate enough income in villages so that distress migration is minimal, RAHI said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Mallya to appear before it on Oct 5 in contempt case, dismisses his review plea

The Supreme Court Monday directed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appear before it on October 5 while dismissing his plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his child...

Unlock 4: Religious places in HP to open; inter-state public transport buses will not be allowed

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to open religious places under Unlock 4 even as inter-state movement of public transport buses will remain prohibited. The religious places in the state had been closed in March to check the...

Lebanese turn their back on "hopeless" country after blast

Days after the port explosion that ravaged Beirut, a news anchor at a little-watched state TV channel declared he was leaving Lebanon for good.I can no longer stay in a land that is a graveyard for dreams. Im leaving because Im disgusted by...

Australian television anchor for China's state-run CGTN detained in Beijing

In what could further strain relations between Beijing and Canberra, an Australian television anchor working with CGTN, Chinas state-run news channel has been detained in Beijing in a highly sensitive case. A statement from Foreign Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020