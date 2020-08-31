Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola, Uber in Delhi-NCR to go on strike from Tuesday

Around 2 lakh drivers of the cab services have given the strike call as their appeals have not led to any action by the government, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, the president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi. "Due to the acute financial crisis caused by lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs. The moratorium of loan repayment ended today and the banks are already putting pressure on us.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 20:30 IST
Ola, Uber in Delhi-NCR to go on strike from Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber in Delhi-NCR will be on a strike from Tuesday demanding extension of the moratorium on loan repayment and a hike in fare in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 2 lakh drivers of the cab services have given the strike call as their appeals have not led to any action by the government, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, the president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

"Due to the acute financial crisis caused by lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs. The moratorium of loan repayment ended today and the banks are already putting pressure on us. Drivers are scared that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying EMIs," Gill said. The cab drivers have also demanded that fare be hiked and commission increased by Ola and Uber. Gill said the fare should be fixed by the government instead of the cab aggregators.

No reaction was immediately available from Ola or Uber on the strike call by the drivers. The strike may cause hardships to a large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and the public transport buses are running at reduced capacity in view of social distancing norms.

"Most of the drivers are finding it difficult to feed their families at this time and have no means to fulfil their financial obligations. Unless the government helps us, there is no way we can work without fear of losing our vehicles," Gill said. The drivers have also demanded the withdrawal of "heavy penalties" against them for speed limit violations.

The cab drivers will assemble near Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House on Tuesday to seek government action on their demands, he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 150 crore sanctioned for handling COVID-19: Assam govt

The Assam government said on Monday that it has sanctioned over Rs 150 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan ...

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...

Heads of Hungary's top arts university quit amid fears of state control

The management of Hungarys prestigious University of Theatre and Film Arts resigned on Monday in protest over the imposition of a government-appointed board which they say will undermine the schools autonomy. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans su...

Film personalities mourn former president Pranab Mukherjee’s death

A thorough gentleman, a great statesman and a leader admired across political spectrum is how film personalities, including melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, actors Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020