Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growth decline due to intense lockdown; V-shaped recovery in some sectors: CEA

Attributing the 23.9 per cent contraction in GDP in April-June to the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Monday said the country will witness better performance in the subsequent quarters, aided by a 'V-shaped' recovery in various sectors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:01 IST
Growth decline due to intense lockdown; V-shaped recovery in some sectors: CEA
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Attributing the 23.9 per cent contraction in GDP in April-June to the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Monday said the country will witness better performance in the subsequent quarters, aided by a 'V-shaped' recovery in various sectors. He said indicators like rail freight traffic and electricity consumption are pointing to a recovery in economic activity. "Given the intensity of the lockdown...higher intensity, this (growth number) is actually along expected lines. What is important is that India is experiencing a V-shaped recovery after the unlock has been announced," he told PTI. Citing some examples, he said railway freight traffic, which is often a good indicator of economic activity, has reached 95 per cent of the level seen in July last year and was 6 per cent higher in the first 26 days of August, compared to the same time last year. Power consumption is just 1.9 per cent lower than last year, he said. "E-way bills capture interstate trade, which do get affected by by local lockdowns and yet the e-way bills are at 99.8 per cent in August so far," he said. Talking about the eight core infrastructure sectors, he said core sector output declined by 38 per cent in April, but since then the rate of contraction has come down to 22 per cent in May, 13 per cent in June and 9.6 per cent in July. "Overall, there is clearly a V-shaped recovery. One noteworthy point is that agriculture sector is the one sector that has grown at 3.4 per cent despite the lockdown that was in Q1....(this) is reflective of the several reform measures that the government has announced, like the APMC reforms and Essential Commodities Act etc," he said. This is also reflected in rural inflation now being higher than urban inflation, he added. Hit by the COVID-19 crisis, India's GDP shrank by the steepest ever 23.9 per cent in April-June, as against a growth of 5.2 per cent in the same quarter of the last fiscal, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). "This decline is expected given the lockdown globally that happened and India is definitely experiencing a V-shaped recovery. So, we should expect better performance in the subsequent quarters," Subramanian emphasised. Comparing the contraction with the UK economy, the CEA said India's lockdown was more intense than that in the UK, which witnessed 22 per cent decline in the April-June quarter. Quoting the World Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund, he said it has highlighted that GDP per capita would decrease the highest since 1870. This is once in one-and-a-half century event, which is what India is going through as well, he said. As per the NSO data, the construction sector GVA contracted by a whopping 50.3 per cent from 5.2 per cent expansion earlier. Mining sector output declined at 23.3 per cent, as against a growth of 4.7 per cent a year ago. Electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services segment too shrank by 7 per cent in the first quarter of 2020-21, against 8.8 per cent growth a year ago. Similarly, trade, hotel, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting declined 47 per cent in the first quarter from 3.5 per cent growth earlier.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 150 crore sanctioned for handling COVID-19: Assam govt

The Assam government said on Monday that it has sanctioned over Rs 150 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan ...

Tripura CM, former CM mourns Pranab Mukherjee's death

Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb and former chief minister Samir Ranjan Burman mourned the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In his tweet Deb said, Mukherjee had served the nation with utmost dedication and was a true lead...

Heads of Hungary's top arts university quit amid fears of state control

The management of Hungarys prestigious University of Theatre and Film Arts resigned on Monday in protest over the imposition of a government-appointed board which they say will undermine the schools autonomy. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans su...

Film personalities mourn former president Pranab Mukherjee’s death

A thorough gentleman, a great statesman and a leader admired across political spectrum is how film personalities, including melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, actors Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020