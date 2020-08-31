Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIC sells record 2.19 crore new policies in FY'20

Its total first year premium amounted to Rs 1.78 Lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2020, capturing 68.74 per cent of market share, the insurer said in a statement. "As on March 31, 2020, LIC's market share in terms of number of policies was 75.90 per cent, garnering 2.19 crore new policies, highest in six years in spite of major Corona impact at year end," it said on the eve of its foundation day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:59 IST
LIC sells record 2.19 crore new policies in FY'20
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) sold 2.19 crore policies in FY 2019-20, the maximum in the last six years, despite disruptions caused by COVID-19 towards the fiscal-end. During 2019-20, LIC registered a growth of 25.17 per cent in its 'New Business' in terms of first year premium. Its total first year premium amounted to Rs 1.78 Lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2020, capturing 68.74 per cent of market share, the insurer said in a statement.

"As on March 31, 2020, LIC's market share in terms of number of policies was 75.90 per cent, garnering 2.19 crore new policies, highest in six years in spite of major Corona impact at year end," it said on the eve of its foundation day. Starting with an initial capital of Rs 5 crore in 1956, today LIC has an asset base of Rs 31,96,214.81 crore, with Life Fund to the tune of Rs 31,14,496.05 crore.

"LIC has always been at the forefront in nation building activities by deploying the funds to the best advantage of the policyholders as well as the community as a whole, true to the spirit of nationalisation. National priorities and obligation of reasonable returns to the policyholders are the main criteria of our investments," it said. Total funds so invested for the benefit of the community at large are Rs 30,69,942 crore as on March 31, 2020, it added.

In 2019-20 LIC settled 215.98 lakh claims amounting to Rs 1,59,770.32 crore. In its 64 years of existence, LIC has spread its wings from being the leading life insurance company into an internationally recognised financial conglomerate with presence in 14 countries, it said. LIC offers a bouquet of 28 plans for sale under individual business, each catering to the needs of various segments of the society.

LIC has leveraged various digital platforms for electronic premium payments to provide a seamless experience to customers, it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reports more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Spain has registered more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Monday, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from an Aug. 21 peak.Health ministry data sho...

Russian court bars Navalny's candidate from local elections

A Russian court has barred a candidate promoted by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the last video before his sudden illness from running for a seat on the city council in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Navalnys team said on Monday. We learned today...

Bannon co-defendant pleads not guilty to U.S. border wall fraud

Brian Kolfage, the U.S. Air Force veteran charged alongside former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors in a scheme to build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, pleaded not guilty on Monday. Feder...

Kerala Governor condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee by calling the late leader an exceptional statesman with unparalleled experience in administration and parliamentary proceedings. He was an excep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020