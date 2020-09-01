Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar dumped on rate outlook, Aussie looks to RBA

The dollar fell toward multi-year lows against most major currencies on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's new policy framework continued to fuel bets that U.S. rates will stay lower for longer than other countries. The Australian dollar held around a two-year high against the greenback as traders wait for news from a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting later on Tuesday to gauge policymakers' views on the economy.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:12 IST
FOREX-Dollar dumped on rate outlook, Aussie looks to RBA

The dollar fell toward multi-year lows against most major currencies on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve's new policy framework continued to fuel bets that U.S. rates will stay lower for longer than other countries.

The Australian dollar held around a two-year high against the greenback as traders wait for news from a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting later on Tuesday to gauge policymakers' views on the economy. The yen was hemmed into a narrow range as politicians jockeyed to choose a new premier following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's shock resignation last week.

The U.S. data calendar this week is full of important releases on manufacturing, durable goods, and employment, but positive results are unlikely to halt the dollar's decline due to strong expectations that rates will remain extremely low. "The dollar is weak not only against G10 currencies but also against emerging market currencies," said Minori Uchida, head of global market research at MUFG Bank in Tokyo.

"This shows the dollar is in a downtrend that will last for some time. Low rates and an excess supply of dollars are driving this move." Against the euro, the dollar fell to $1.1973 on Tuesday in Asia to reach its lowest since May 2018.

The British pound rose to $1.3402, the highest since December last year, after Japan's foreign minister said a broad agreement on a Japan-UK trade deal is close. The dollar was quoted at 0.9021 Swiss francs, just a shade above the lowest in more than five years.

The greenback eased slightly to 105.73 yen. The Fed's historic switch last week to focusing more on average inflation and higher employment means it has leeway to keep benchmark rates lower for longer, which has encouraged dollar bears to sell the currency.

A decline in long-term Treasury yields on Monday highlights the strong headwinds facing the dollar. Data due later on Tuesday is expected to show that U.S. manufacturing activity continued to expand in August, but this may not be enough to change the negative sentiment surrounding the dollar, analysts said.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index slid on Tuesday to a two-year low at 91.947. The yen was in focus as investors place bets on who will become Japan's new prime minister.

The largest faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has thrown its support behind Yoshihide Suga, who currently serves as chief cabinet secretary. Suga is a close ally of Abe and is likely to continue many of Abe's policies if he becomes the new prime minister.

The Australian dollar rose to $0.7398, close to its highest since August 2018. The RBA is not expected to make any major changes at a policy meeting on Tuesday, but traders want to see how central bankers assess the economic outlook as the country grapples with a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

The New Zealand dollar held steady at $0.6756, near its strongest in two years. The onshore yuan surged to 6.8310, the highest in more than a year.

The dollar also fell broadly against other emerging Asian currencies, further underlining the greenback's woes. Some investors may turn cautious due to increasing tension between the United States and China in the run up to this year's U.S. presidential election in November.

The United States said on Monday it was establishing a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan in a move that is sure to anger Beijing, because China claims Taiwan as its own territory.

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Mukherjee believed deeply in importance of India, US tackling global challenges together: Biden

Pranab Mukherjee believed deeply in the importance of India and the US tackling global challenges together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said, condoling the death of the former president. Prominent US leaders and organ...

Gauff suffers early U.S. Open exit in stunned silence

Coco Gauff won over New York and became an instant fan favorite during her run of inspired tennis a year ago at the U.S. Open. A year later, no fans, no energy, and no singles victory for Gauff the teen sensation is out of the U.S. Open on...

Tourism NZ releases first Spotify album 'Mindful Journeys'

This week, Tourism NZ releases its first Spotify album, and the genre couldnt be more fitting for 2020.The album, called Mindful Journeys, features four meditative audio tracks designed to transport listeners virtually around the country fo...

More resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

Several directors resigned from a Singaporean firm linked to bidders for soccer club Newcastle United on Tuesday, the latest hiatus for the bidding group since Reuters reported doctored photos of Barack Obama were among various suspect clai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020