China stocks little changed; strong factory data offsets profit-booking
** On Monday, the CSI 300 Consumer Staples Index rose to a record high of 33,349 and the China Mainland Agriculture Index also scaled a peak of 8,825. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 10,031.63, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.02% at 25,171.55.Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:12 IST
China stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as strong factory data reflecting a bounce-back in its economy from the coronavirus crisis offset profit-booking among consumer and agricultural shares.
** China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,397.17.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.12%. Financials, consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare shares were down between 0.09% and 1.12%. ** On Monday, the CSI 300 Consumer Staples Index rose to a record high of 33,349 and the China Mainland Agriculture Index also scaled a peak of 8,825.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 10,031.63, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.02% at 25,171.55. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.35% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.32%. ** Defence-related stocks in China surged after fresh conflict reignited between Chinese and Indian troops at the border of both countries.
** Among individual names, OFILM Group tumbled by their 10% daily trade limit to 17.02 yuan ($2.49), their lowest since June 29, on report that the company has been removed from Apple's supply-chain list. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.07%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.8208 per U.S. dollar, 0.4% firmer than the previous close of 6.8483.
ALSO READ
Hong Kong records 44 new coronavirus cases as social distancing restrictions extended
As U.S. targets China tech, TikTok rival Bigo shifts servers from Hong Kong
Hong Kong shares mark highest close in nearly 4 weeks
BRIEF-Epic Games Says Apple To Cut Epic Off From iOS, Mac Development Tools
On eve of Hariri verdict, Lebanese grapple with new ordeal