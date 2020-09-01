Left Menu
China stocks little changed; strong factory data offsets profit-booking

** On Monday, the CSI 300 Consumer Staples Index rose to a record high of 33,349 and the China Mainland Agriculture Index also scaled a peak of 8,825.

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:12 IST
China stocks were little changed on Tuesday, as strong factory data reflecting a bounce-back in its economy from the coronavirus crisis offset profit-booking among consumer and agricultural shares.

** China's factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, bolstered by the first increase in new export orders this year, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,397.17.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.12%. Financials, consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare shares were down between 0.09% and 1.12%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 10,031.63, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.02% at 25,171.55. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.18%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.35% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.32%​. ** Defence-related stocks in China surged after fresh conflict reignited between Chinese and Indian troops at the border of both countries.

** Among individual names, OFILM Group tumbled by their 10% daily trade limit to 17.02 yuan ($2.49), their lowest since June 29, on report that the company has been removed from Apple's supply-chain list. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.07%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.8208 per U.S. dollar, 0.4% firmer than the previous close of 6.8483.

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

