MG Motor India post 41.2 pc increase in retail sales in Aug

The company had sold 2,018 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement. The recently-launched Hector Plus is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions, while there was good traction in the electric vehicle (EV) segment as well, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 10:58 IST
The recently-launched Hector Plus is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions, while there was good traction in the electric vehicle (EV) segment as well, it added. With the support of state government in Delhi, the company hopes that the EV category would see a further increase in momentum soon, MG Motor India said.

MG Motor India, Director - Sales, Rakesh Sidana said, "We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season.” The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season, he added. The company is also getting ready for the launch of its new SUV Gloster by Diwali this year, the company said.

