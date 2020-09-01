Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPCL will commission Bokaro LPG bottling plant in December

This plant with an estimated project cost of Rs. 93.4 crore will bottle 42.3 lakh cylinders annually and serve all the 24 districts of Jharkhand." He said that with the commissioning of this plant, the dependence on supplies from West Bengal will not be required.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:29 IST
BPCL will commission Bokaro LPG bottling plant in December
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BPCLimited)

The Bokaro LPG bottling of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will be commissioned in December this year, a senior company official said. The Bokaro plant will be the first state of art LPG bottling plant in Jharkhand and will have a capacity of over four million cylinders annually, Chief General Manager (Sales) Vijay Tilak said.

He said the Bokaro LPG bottling plant is being built with an estimated project cost of Rs 93.4 crore. It will bottle 42.3 lakh cylinders annually and will serve all the 24 districts of Jharkhand. Tilak told PTI that the Bokaro plant of the BPCL will be the 55th LPG bottling plant of the company in the entire country.

He said BPCL operationalised its LPG bottling plant at Balangir in Odisha in July and is preparing to commission the LPG bottling plant at Madurai in Tamil Nadu in September. The company has 4.56mn t/yr of LPG bottling capacity, which accounts for 22 per cent of total Indian capacity. India has 195 bottling plants.

BPCL has a customer base of 9.55 lakh households in Jharkhand and 103 domestic LPG distributors. It supply 12,000 cylinders daily in the state. BPCL has been catering to its customers through the existing private bottling plant at Ranchi and supplies from Durgapur in West Bengal but the increase in the customer base and supply of cylinders are bound to multiply with the commissioning of the new plant at Bokaro, said Tilak.

The CGM told, "BPCL will soon start the commercial production after commissioning of its state of the art new LPG bottling plant at Bokaro by December, 2020. The plant with a single KOSAN carousel of 24 filling stations has an annual capacity of 60 TMT (thousand metric tonnes). This plant with an estimated project cost of Rs. 93.4 crore will bottle 42.3 lakh cylinders annually and serve all the 24 districts of Jharkhand." He said that with the commissioning of this plant, the dependence on supplies from West Bengal will not be required. This plant at Bokaro will get its bulk LPG product supply from Haldia by tank lorries. This plant also is provided with three state of the art and safe mounded bullet storage tanks with a capacity of 300 MT each with a total storage capacity of 900 MT Bulk LPG.

Meanwhile, Rajat Bansal, the territory manager of BPCL at Jharkhand told PTI that company met the additional demand which soared post Covid period of April to July, when the demand of LPG cylinders increased by 59.5 per centas compared to the demand during the same period last year. This challenge of sudden spurt in demand was met by operating the Ranchi plant in additional shifts and taking additional supplies from West Bengal and Bihar. This spurt of demand was mainly because of the additional supply of the 8.7 lakh cylinders under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna during the COVID period of April-July 2020, he said.

Bansal said that BPCL met the demand of three free refills for PMUY Beneficiary under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana Scheme by supplying more than 8.7 lakh cylinders..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Macron to mark Lebanon's centenary as nation teeters on brink

French President Emmanuel Macron will mark Lebanons centenary on Tuesday by planting a cedar tree, the emblem of the Middle East nation that is collapsing under the weight of a crippling economic crisis.In his second trip to Lebanon in less...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also diedThe ...

NSA Doval reviews situation at India-China border

National Security Advisor NSA Ajit Doval, along with top officials, reviewed the situation at the India-China border, sources said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to call another high-level meeting later today, they added.This com...

Orlando Bloom, Amazon developing story on human rights lawyer Jared Genser

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Amzon are developing a TV series on the story of human rights lawyer Jared Genser, who has helped free political prisoners around the world. The untitled project is in the early stages of development and wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020