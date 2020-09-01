Left Menu
Bharti Infratel shares jump over 5 pc as Co to proceed with Indus Towers merger

Shares of Bharti Infratel on Tuesday jumped over 5 per cent in early trade after the company said its board has decided to proceed with the scheme for merger with Indus Towers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shares of Bharti Infratel on Tuesday jumped over 5 per cent in early trade after the company said its board has decided to proceed with the scheme for merger with Indus Towers. The stock gained 4.91 per cent to Rs 208 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rose by 5.16 per cent to Rs 208.80. Bharti Infratel on Tuesday said its board has decided to proceed with the scheme for merger with Indus Towers, and that the cash consideration chosen by Vodafone Idea for its 11.15 per cent stake in Indus Towers is expected to be about Rs 4,000 crore.

The company said its board, in a meeting held on August 31, 2020, took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel and the related agreements. "After deliberations, the board has decided to authorise the chairman to proceed with the scheme and to comply with other procedural requirements for completion of the merger including approaching NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) to make the scheme effective subject to certain procedural condition precedents," it said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel will hold 36.7 per cent stake in the merged entity, Vodafone UK (28.2 per cent), Providence Equity Partners (3.2 per cent) with public holding (31.6 per cent), according to a source..

