Conekt Gadgets launches new products in India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Sept 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its new set of offerings into India's accessories market. In August 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as brand ambassador unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line, and in last year company renewed him as brand ambassador till 2021 December.

The company launched portable Bluetooth speakers - Spin, Sparkle, and Hurrikane, Bluetooth neckbands BOUNCE 3 and BOUNCE 3 Pro, travel Adaptors Dash QC3 Micro, Dash QC3 type-C, Dash QC3 Lightning, Power Banks Zeal Spark, Zeal QC3, and Zeal Pulse. "Suited to a youthful lifestyle, new products launched today are a perfect amalgamation of performance and style. At present we are available in 10000 Mobile retail counters across India and selling around 500k units sales per month with the current growth rate by end of this fiscal year we will reach 25000 retail outlets and targeted to reach one million units sales per month," said Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets.

Conekt BT Speakers spin, sparkle, and hurricane priced at Rs 1499, Rs 1799, and Rs 2499 respectively offer excellent audio sound quality, attribute smart and stylish look with impressive features. These products are rich in sound; unique design and universal compatibility perhaps make it your perfect travel companion. Conekt BT neckband BOUNCE 3 priced Rs 2499 is top of its class with its amazing design, light in weight ear pins that create a secure fit, and bigger battery life of 18 hours playback and 15 days standby time, touch-sensitive volume control.

Whereas BOUNCE 3 Pro priced Rs 2999 has all the futures of BOUNCE 3 and in addition to its pro model has dual sound drivers makes it a must-have product for all the music lovers. Conekt new range of power banks Zeal spark priced Rs 1499 has best in class 10000 Mah lithium polymer battery with 500 life cycles Zeal QC3 priced Rs 1999 has 10000 Mah Lithium polymer with 18W fast charging output and Zeal Pulse priced Rs 2499 has a 24W fast charging option along with latest PD technology.

In addition to the above products, Conekt also launched 18W fast chargers DASH QC3 in three variants for all micro USB, type C, and iPhone variants priced Rs 799, Rs 999, and Rs 1299 respectively. Conekt Gadgets is the developer of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. The company has been at the forefront of technology and aims to make a series of disruptive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance, and introduce robust products with the latest technologies.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)