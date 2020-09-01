Maruti shares gain nearly 3 pc on August sales data

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday gained nearly 3 percent after the company reported a 17.1 percent increase in sales in August. The company's stock rose by 2.63 percent to Rs 7,018 on the BSE. Its shares jumped 2.61 percent to Rs 7,018.70 on the NSE.

Earlier in the day, the country's largest carmaker reported a 17.1 percent increase in sales at 1,24,624 units in August. The company had sold 1,06,413 units in August last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased by 20.2 percent to 1,16,704 units last month, as against 97,061 units in August 2019, it added. Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 19,709 units as compared to 10,123 units in the same month last year, up 94.7 percent.