Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Paolo Castagna, Ex Managing Director, Fiat India Invests in Electric Vehicles' start-up EVage

Additionally, earlier this month, EVage saw investments from veterans across industries and mobility veteran Anand Shah, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, Ola Electric in the ongoing Pre Series A round. "I have been interacting with EVage's team for a while and I must underline that putting a full-fledged vehicle and creating an exoskeleton structure in only 5 years is no small feat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:17 IST
Dr Paolo Castagna, Ex Managing Director, Fiat India Invests in Electric Vehicles' start-up EVage

• The EV manufacturing startup earlier raised funds from Anand Shah, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, Ola Electric. • EVage , 1 st startup in India to manufacture 'Exoskeleton Structures' for EV echoes PM Modi's 'Make in India, Make for World' vision NEW DELHI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Paolo Castagna, Ex Managing Director, Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd, has invested an undisclosed amount in mobility tech start up EVage. The mobility startup has built India's 1st 'Make in India' 'Exoskeleton Structure' that will provide a common platform for the launch of SUVs, Vans, Delivery Vehicles and Trucks and is also set to launch their 1st Electric Delivery Van.

EVage has additionally attracted investments from Prashant Singh, Ex-Paytm VP Product and Ex Founder Shifu (acquired by Paytm). Additionally, earlier this month, EVage saw investments from veterans across industries and mobility veteran Anand Shah, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, Ola Electric in the ongoing Pre Series A round.

"I have been interacting with EVage's team for a while and I must underline that putting a full-fledged vehicle and creating an exoskeleton structure in only 5 years is no small feat. Electric vehicles need a different kind of mindset and know-how in the manufacturing process: the team of aeronautical engineers at EVage have done incredible work in lightweighting, battery tech and using new age materials. It is the resilient drive of the team, which inspired me to join hands with them and it makes me proud to be advisng them towards leading the EV revolution in India and reduction of C02 emissions," said Dr Paolo Castagna, Ex Managing Director, Fiat India. "A company is only as good as their team: Paolo brings with him extensive experience from the global automotive world. His experience as Managing Director, Fiat India Automobiles, serving as a member in the boards of many companies in the automotive and agricultural sectors around the world, and a deep know-how in global Finance and Treasury collected over many years, during which he covered key leadership roles in German financial institutions and investment entities will guide us in making the best decisions to fulfil our customers order in the most efficient manner," said Inderveer Singh, Founder & CEO, Evage.

"We are also excited to join hands with the tech wizard and serial entrepreneur Prashant. He will be instrumental in helping us create a data layer on top of our vehicles," Inderveer, added. The funds for this Pre Series A round are being used to fulfil the existing customer orders.

EVage's team has spent over 5 years in the stealth mode, doing R&D towards simplifying manufacturing EVs. The team of aeronautical engineers looked at the aerospace structure for inspiration and use of bio-friendly material thus, innovationg manufacturing EVs with a material lighter and stronger than steel. EVage additionally focused on modularity for multiple parts, making the manufacturing process cost and performance efficient. The startup has created India's 1st 'Exoskeleton Structure' and a proprietary e-platform chassis, we also spent considerable time innovating and making the Integrated powertrain from scratch.

About EVage EVage is a mobility tech start-up conceptualised in 2014 with the endeavour to disrupt the mobility industry. EVAge's first product is in the 4 wheeler commercial vehicle segment. It currently employs around 30 people at its R&D centre in Mohali, India. For more details - www.evage.in - https://www.linkedin.com/company/evage-ventures-pvt-ltd/about/ PWR PWR

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Finance Minister's tweet on Vamana irks state BJP

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaacs description of Vamana as a cheat has invited the ire of the BJP with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Marxist leader for insulting one of the reincarnations of Lord Vishnu. BJP state pres...

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtras Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the Na...

Global air cargo demand stable, capacity remains constrained: IATA

The International Air Transport Association IATA has released data for global air freight markets in July showing air cargo demand is stable but at lower levels than 2019. While there is some month-to-month improvement, it is at a slower pa...

Sylvester Stallone to release director's cut of 'Rocky IV' to mark film's 35th anniversary

Fans of actor Sylvester Stallone have a reason to rejoice as the Rocky superstar is all set to bring a directors cut of Rocky IV to the screens. The 74-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram through a post featuring a painted pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020