Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stronger pound hits FTSE 100 after best August since 2014

A stronger pound led London's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of the pandemic's economic damage was over. The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% after being closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:47 IST
Stronger pound hits FTSE 100 after best August since 2014
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A stronger pound led London's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of the pandemic's economic damage was over. The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% after being closed on Monday for a bank holiday. The mid-cap index FTSE 250 fell 0.2%, led by industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.8% as it said its Imfinzi had been approved in the European Union to treat an aggressive form of lung cancer in previously untreated adult patients. Asian and European stock markets edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset a weak lead from a softer Wall Street session overnight.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United's Rashford forms taskforce with food brands to feed kids

Marcus Rashford has formed a taskforce with some major food brands to help tackle hunger among children, the Manchester United and England forward said on Tuesday. Rashford had earned widespread praise after the 22-year-old successfully cam...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died. Th...

Philippines allows partial reopening in capital

Fitness gyms, barber shops and internet cafes were allowed to reopen partly in the Philippine capital Tuesday as the government further eased quarantine restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast As...

Peyton Reed talks balancing two superheroes in 'Ant-Man 3'

Filmmaker Peyton Reed says his upcoming directorial Ant-Man 3 will feature superheroes Ant-Man and The Wasp as equals. The series started with 2015s Ant-Man that narrated the origin story of Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd, becoming the tit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020