Health-tech startup DeepTek forms strategic equity partnership with Doctor-NET Inc, Japan's largest teleradiology company

DeepTek, a Pune based health tech startup enters a strategic equity partnership with Japanese teleradiology company Doctor-NET Inc, a subsidiary of JMDC Inc, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:11 IST
( Left to Right ) Co Founders of DeepTek Dr Amit Kharat, Ajit Patil and Dr Aniruddha Pant.. Image Credit: ANI

DeepTek, a Pune based health tech startup enters a strategic equity partnership with Japanese teleradiology company Doctor-NET Inc, a subsidiary of JMDC Inc, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The current scenario in the healthcare industry has highlighted the need for cutting edge health solutions, thus emphasizing innovation and value creation to overcome the challenges faced all over the world by healthcare professionals.

DeepTek's mission is to make quality radiology services more affordable and accessible by leveraging the power of AI. It is amongst very few Radiology AI companies which have successfully adopted its technology in a commercial mode - creating clear and quantifiable value for patients, hospitals, and radiologists. Currently, it is servicing over 70 hospitals and imaging centers and helping governments (India and APAC region) in their Tuberculosis, COVID, and other public health screening programs.

Doctor-NET Inc., is a leading company with the largest share in the remote image diagnosis support industry in Japan, completing 25 years since incorporation. They provide remote image diagnosis support for 1.8 million cases annually, with 800 radiological specialists in Japan, making it Japan's largest radiology diagnostic specialist platform.

To further contribute to the development of medical image diagnosis, they plan to develop AI-RAD a platform that combines remote image diagnosis support service by leveraging artificial intelligence. "We are considering strategic expansion to other Asian and African countries, and aiming for smooth global expansion by combining Doctor-NET'sexperience and know-how in Japan with DeepTek's technical strength and local knowledge through this investment," said Masako Hasegawa, Doctor-NET President & CEO on this occasion.

"Doctor-NET and DeepTek share a common vision. Our solutions enhance patient care while improving the productivity of radiologists multifold. Partnership with Doctor-NET enables us to leverage on each other's expertise and helps DeepTek extend its reach in Japan, which is amongst the top global radiology markets," said Ajit Patil, Co-founder of DeepTek. This story is provided by DeepTek. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

