Cottonseed oil futures slide on soft demand

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday declined by Rs 19 to Rs 1,861 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for September delivery fell by Rs 19, or 1.01 per cent, to Rs 1,861 per quintal with an open interest of 36,890 lots. Likewise, Cottonseed oil cake for December delivery went down by Rs 10, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 1,859 per quintal in 10,850 lots.