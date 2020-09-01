Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manufacturing PMI signals growth for first time in five months: IHS Markit

Indian manufacturers signalled a rebound in production volumes and new work in August, according to the latest PMI data released on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:48 IST
Manufacturing PMI signals growth for first time in five months: IHS Markit
IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for major industries and markets. Image Credit: ANI

Indian manufacturers signalled a rebound in production volumes and new work in August, according to the latest PMI data released on Tuesday. The upturn was led by an improvement in customer demand as client businesses reopened after lockdown restrictions eased amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). Output and new orders expanded at the fastest paces since February.

Meanwhile, job cuts continued into August, extending the current sequence of decline to five months. At 52 in August, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 46 in July and signalled an improvement in operating conditions across the manufacturing sector following four consecutive months of contraction.

For the first time since March, output expanded in the Indian manufacturing sector in August. Production growth was largely driven by greater client demand for Indian goods following the resumption of business operations, according to firms. The decline in foreign exports weighed slightly on overall new orders as firms cited subdued demand conditions from abroad. New business received by Indian manufacturers expanded at the fastest pace since February.

Despite an expansion in new orders, job shedding continued in the Indian manufacturing sector. The relocation of employees following Covid-19 was often linked to the reduction in staffing numbers. The pace of contraction in workforce numbers softened from that seen in July but remained strong overall. Capacity restraints in employment drove the rise in incomplete work at Indian manufacturers midway through the third quarter. The rate of increase in backlogs was the fastest since December 2012.

Economist at IHS Markit Shreeya Patel the pick-up in demand from domestic markets gave rise to upturns in production and input buying. "However, not all was positive in August. Delivery times lengthened to another marked rate amid ongoing Covid-19 disruption. Meanwhile, employment continued to fall despite signs of capacity pressures as firms struggled to find suitable workers."

Looking ahead, Indian manufacturers remained optimistic for the next 12 months. Positive sentiment was often attributed to hope of the passing of Covid-19 pandemic, improving client demand, and new business wins. Nevertheless, market uncertainty and the onset of a global recession weighed slightly on the degree of confidence which was below the series average in August.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI is compiled from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size based on contributions to GDP. IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz Air cuts passenger forecasts on virus restrictions hit

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air expects to fly at roughly 60 of capacity in the second quarter of 2020, down from earlier projected levels as renewed travel restrictions in Europe and Hungary hit passenger numbers.The airlines shares fe...

Rockies host Giants in key NL West matchup

The San Francisco Giants visit Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday for a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies that could have huge playoff implications -- given the way the expanded playoffs will be formatted this season. The top t...

Haven't felt scared; IPL will be a stress relief for fans: Hardik

By Baidurjo Bhose The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL is less than three weeks away and while the coronavirus pandemic has time and again made headlines with a few cricketers testing positive recently in the UAE, Mumbai Indian...

What happened to family in Punjab beyond horrible; deserve answers: Suresh Raina

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who pulled out of the IPL citing personal reasons, on Tuesday demanded a thorough probe into the violent attack on his aunts family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020